Jett Noland Joins Niece Motorsports for Six Races in 2020

STATESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 6, 2020) – Jett Noland will join Niece Motorsports in 2020 for six races in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS).

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to race in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in 2020 with Niece Motorsports,” said Noland. “I appreciate Al and the team for allowing me to have this opportunity. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of one of these trucks and face some new challenges this season.”

Noland will make his NGROTS debut with Niece Motorsports at Richmond Raceway in April.

His schedule will also include races at Iowa Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

“We are thrilled to bring Jett on board,” said team owner Al Niece. “We have a lot of exciting things going on at Niece Motorsports this year and adding a talent like Jett is yet another. He’s been successful in everything he’s done so far, and I have no doubt he will continue that in the Truck Series this year.”

Noland, who ran full-time in Super Late Models in 2019, won rookie of the year honors at his home track of New Smyrna Speedway, while finishing in the top-10 in the Southern Super Series season points.

Niece Motorsports is coming off a strong junior season in 2019. Together Ross Chastain and Niece Motorsports earned one pole, three wins and 10 top-five finishes. In addition, Chastain captured the most stage wins and led the most laps. Chastain and the No. 45 team finished second in both the driver and owner point standings.

Noland joins a driver lineup including Ty Majeski, Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar, Natalie Decker and Ryan Truex.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.