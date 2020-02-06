Sam Mayer, No. 21 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet

New Smyrna Stats

1 start, Best start: 4, Best finish: 4

2019 ARCA East Season Stats

Starts: 12, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 11, Top 10s: 11, Laps Led: 497, Wins: 4

Notes:

Sam Mayer enters the 2020 season as the reigning ARCA East champion. He holds the honor of being the youngest NASCAR champion in any national series, earning his title at 16 years three months and eight days.

Monday night will mark Mayer’s second ARCA East start at New Smyrna.

Mayer and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 407 this week in New Smyrna. Mayer scored four top-five finishes in four races with this chassis in 2019, including a win from the pole in Iowa.

Quote:

“I’m excited to get back in the seat and go racing! I know we will show a lot of speed, and everyone at GMS is confident in what we’re bringing to the track this week.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014 GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Championship and the 2019 ARCA East championship. The organization has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

