CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Team Chevy Clash Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

BUSCH CLASH AT DAYTONA

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA BEACH, FL

FEBRUARY 9, 2020

BUSCH CLASH TO KICK-OFF DAYTONA SPEEDWEEKS:

The 2020 NASCAR CUP Series gets underway on Sunday, February 9 with the annual Busch Clash at Daytona. The 75-lap/187.5-mile exhibition race at Daytona International Speedway features a limited field of 2019 Busch Pole Award winners, past Busch Clash champions who competed full-time in 2019, former Daytona 500 champions and former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full time in 2019, and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers.

EIGHT CAMARO ZL1 1LE DRIVERS WILL COMPETE IN THE 2020 BUSCH CLASH:

Of the 18 entrants in this year’s Busch Clash line-up, eight (8) Chevrolet drivers have met the criteria:

· Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1 1LE – Former Clash Race Winner

· Austin Dillon, No. 3 Symbicort/RigUp Camaro ZL1 1LE – Three Busch Pole Awards in 2019

· Chase Elliott, No. 9 Mountain Dew Zero Sugar Camaro ZL1 1LE – Four Busch Pole Awards in ‘19

· William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1 1LE – Five Busch Pole Awards in 2019

· Kyle Larson, No. 42 AdventHealth Camaro ZL1 1LE – One Busch Pole Award in 2019

· Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 1LE – One Busch Pole Award in 2019

· Alex Bowman, No. 88 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 1LE – Former Daytona 500 Pole Winner

TEAM CHEVY IN BUSCH CLASH COMPETITION (1979-2019):

· Chevrolet has won the race 25 times, more than all other manufacturers combined.

· Chevrolet driver Jimmie Johnson is the defending race winner. He also won in 2005.

· Career Chevrolet driver Dale Earnhardt tops among all drivers with six victories.

· Career Chevrolet driver Jeff Gordon is among six drivers to win the Busch Clash and the Daytona 500. He did it in 1997.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

FS1 will telecast the Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

