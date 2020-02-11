Defending Daytona Winner Ross Chastain Looks to Make it Two in a Row with Kaulig Racing

Ross Chastain Notes:

Best start at Daytona International Speedway: 4th (Summer 2019

Best Finish at Daytona International Speedway: 1st (Summer 2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Daytona International Speedway: 2nd (Summer 2019)

Best Finish at Daytona International Speedway: 1st (Summer 2019)

Ross Chastain Quote:

“2020 is finally here! It’s time to head to Daytona in our No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy Camaro. We’re keeping the same paint scheme, so you guys will know what it looks like before we ever get on track. So check us out this Saturday in the black and green Chevy Camaro for Kaulig Racing.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.