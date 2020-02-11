XFINITY Series PR Defending Daytona Winner Ross Chastain Looks to Make it Two in a...

Defending Daytona Winner Ross Chastain Looks to Make it Two in a Row with Kaulig Racing

By Official Release
-

Ross Chastain Notes:

  • Best start at Daytona International Speedway: 4th (Summer 2019

  • Best Finish at Daytona International Speedway: 1st (Summer 2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

  • Best Start at Daytona International Speedway: 2nd (Summer 2019)
  • Best Finish at Daytona International Speedway: 1st (Summer 2019)

Ross Chastain Quote:
“2020 is finally here! It’s time to head to Daytona in our No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy Camaro. We’re keeping the same paint scheme, so you guys will know what it looks like before we ever get on track. So check us out this Saturday in the black and green Chevy Camaro for Kaulig Racing.”

About Kaulig Racing™
Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™
Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

Haley Looks to Set the Pace for...

Official Release - 0
We’re back for the 2020 season with an identical- looking LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, so you can easily spot it on track and up front."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ryan Truex Added to Niece Motorsports 2020...

Official Release - 0
Ryan Truex joins Niece Motorsports in 2020 for six races in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS), with Marquis Spas serving as his primary partner. His first start with the team will come in March at Texas Motor Speedway.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

EAT SLEEP RACE is going fulltime NASCAR...

Official Release - 0
In 2019, EAT SLEEP RACE sponsored Joe Graf Jr. in a full season of ARCA racing and a few NASCAR Xfinity Series races. “In the past few years, we began to see NASCAR fans and grassroots stock car fans buying a lot of our product.
Read more
XFINITY Series

Jeremy Clements Racing sets sights on a...

Official Release - 0
Jeremy Clements Racing will return for the full 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The family-run, single-car independent team will be competing in their 10th full-time Xfinity season. In addition, Repairable Vehicles will continue their support as one of the longest-running partnerships in the Series throughout the 2020 season.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Kaz Grala Returns to Richard Childress Racing...

Official Release - 0
Kaz Grala will return to Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Xfinity Series program for the 2020 season, rounding out a lineup that includes fellow up-and-coming racers Myatt Snider and Anthony Alfredo in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro.
Read more
Featured Section 2

DiBenedetto Pumped To Make History with First...

Official Release - 0
A significant page in the 110-year history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was written Wednesday, Jan. 22, as Matt DiBenedetto turned the first-ever laps by a NASCAR stock car on the IMS road course.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

Chris Buescher – Daytona 500 Advance

Official Release - 0
After qualifying 19th on speed in this past Sunday’s Daytona 500 qualifying, Chris Buescher will line up 10th in Duel 1 Thursday night.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Todd Gilliland – NGROTS Advance: Daytona International Speedway

Official Release - 0
Front Row Motorsports will make their NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut this weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with 19-year-old Todd Gilliland behind the wheel of the team's No. 38 Black's Tire Ford F-150.
Read more
Truck Series PR

GMS Racing Gander Trucks Daytona Preview

Official Release - 0
Tyler Ankrum will make his first start on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ryan Newman – Daytona 500 Advance

Official Release - 0
After qualifying 15th on speed in this past Sunday’s Daytona 500 qualifying, Ryan Newman will line up eighth in Duel 1 Thursday night. It will be Newman’s 19th Daytona 500 qualifying race all-time with a best finish of third (2008).
Read more
Truck Series PR

Tanner Gray NGROTS Advance: Daytona International Speedway

Official Release - 0
Tanner Gray will conclude his busy NASCAR Speedweeks schedule on Friday evening as the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series kicks-off the season at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

Haley Looks to Set the Pace for 2020 Xfinity Season at Daytona International Speedway

Official Release - 0
We’re back for the 2020 season with an identical- looking LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, so you can easily spot it on track and up front."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ryan Truex Added to Niece Motorsports 2020 Driver Lineup

Official Release - 0
Ryan Truex joins Niece Motorsports in 2020 for six races in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS), with Marquis Spas serving as his primary partner. His first start with the team will come in March at Texas Motor Speedway.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

EAT SLEEP RACE is going fulltime NASCAR Xfinity Series racing

Official Release - 0
In 2019, EAT SLEEP RACE sponsored Joe Graf Jr. in a full season of ARCA racing and a few NASCAR Xfinity Series races. “In the past few years, we began to see NASCAR fans and grassroots stock car fans buying a lot of our product.
Read more
XFINITY Series

Jeremy Clements Racing sets sights on a Playoff Run, Repairable Vehicles returns for 2020

Official Release - 0
Jeremy Clements Racing will return for the full 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The family-run, single-car independent team will be competing in their 10th full-time Xfinity season. In addition, Repairable Vehicles will continue their support as one of the longest-running partnerships in the Series throughout the 2020 season.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Kaz Grala Returns to Richard Childress Racing for 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Run

Official Release - 0
Kaz Grala will return to Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Xfinity Series program for the 2020 season, rounding out a lineup that includes fellow up-and-coming racers Myatt Snider and Anthony Alfredo in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro.
Read more
Previous articleChris Buescher – Daytona 500 Advance

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com