Visone RV Re-Signs With Go Fas Racing for 2020

Mooresville, N.C. — Visone RV, a one-stop-shop for RVs, travel trailers, campers, parts and accessories has expanded its relationship with Go Fas Racing to serve as a full-season associate sponsor on the No. 32 Ford with driver Corey LaJoie.

The East Bernstadt, Kentucky-based company also specializes in rebuildable insurance salvage, repairable wrecks, heavy equipment and repairable motorhomes. They also supply motorhome repair facilities across the country.

Visone RV has been a sponsor of GFR for years, including serving as the primary sponsor of the No. 32 at Pocono Raceway (I) and Talladega Superspeedway (II) during the 2019 season. The St. Hilaire family has been close with Terry Blankenship and the Visone RV group since the beginning of their relationship.

“Terry at Visone RV has been with us here at GFR for the past several seasons and we’re excited to have him continue his partnership with us this 2020 season. Terry has the market cornered for all your used motorhome part needs and has quite the amazing off-road vehicle park in Wildcat Adventures Off Road Park. We can’t thank Terry enough for supporting our program year after year, 2020 is looking to be a great one for us.”

Mr. Blankenship is also excited to renew the partnership with a growing organization in GFR.

“We’ve had a long standing relationship with Go Fas Racing owners Archie and Mason St. Hilaire,” said Visone RV owner Terry Blankenship. “We’re proud to continue promoting the Visone RV brand in NASCAR with the Go Fas team for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.”

Visone RV kicks off the 2020 Cup Series season with the season-opening Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

To learn more about Visone RV, visit VisoneRV.com.

About Our Team

About Visone RV:

Visone RV, based in East Bernstadt, Kentucky has the world’s largest selection of new and used motorhome parts in the nation. Visone also takes great pride and pleasure in selling new and used RVs. Visone’s great success and countless happy customers is a direct result of their relentless effort to acquire quality items and make them available to the public at wholesale or below. Visone supplies RV motorhome repair facilities across the country with a goal to always describe and disclose as much information to the best of their ability about all RV parts they sell.

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

