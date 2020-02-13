CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

62ND DAYTONA 500

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA, FLORIDA

FEBRUARY 16, 2020

BOWTIE BULLETS:

CONSISTENTLY TAKING THE CHECKERED FLAG

Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 24 Daytona 500 victories — more than all non-GM brands combined. A Chevrolet has won four times in the past 10 years, tying for the most among manufacturers.

STARTING FROM THE POLE AGAIN

A Chevrolet has started the Daytona 500 from the pole for eight consecutive years, which is the longest streak of any manufacturer at Daytona International Speedway. A Chevrolet driver has sat on the pole 28 times, the most among all manufacturers. On Feb. 9, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driving the No. 47 Kroger Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for JTG Daugherty Racing, vaulted to the top with a lap of 46.253 seconds at 194.582 mph for his first pole since 2017, third of his career and the team’s first since 2015.

FRONT-ROW KNOW-HOW

Alex Bowman, driving the No. 88 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 1LE for Hendrick Motorsports, qualified on the front row for the Daytona 500 for the third year in a row. He was also second in 2019. In 2018, his NASCAR Cup Series rookie season, Bowman won the pole at age 24.

SWEEPING UP

Chevrolet has swept the front row 18 times for the Daytona 500, including eight of the past 10 years. The first was in 1976 with Ramo Stott earning the pole and Terry Ryan starting second. In 2019, Chevrolet swept the top five spots in qualifying – the top four by Hendrick Motorsports and the fifth spot by Richard Childress Racing.

JOHNSON’S VICTORY CIRCLE

Chevrolet career driver and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson announced that 2020 would be his final full season of competition. A look at his Daytona 500 success: Johnson has two victories (2006, 2013) – both from the ninth starting position. He started from the pole in his 2002 rookie season and in ’08. Johnson is one of only two drivers to win the race and go on to claim the series championship more than once (2006, 2013). He is among five drivers to win both NASCAR Cup Series races at Daytona International Speedway in the same year (2013). Johnson needs one victory to tie Bobby Allison and Darrell Waltrip for fourth on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series list with 84.

“I want to win races and I want to be a championship threat,” he said after Daytona 500 qualifying. “So, I’ll try to figure that out as the year goes on. It’s been a heck of a run and I’m very excited to start my final full-time season. I’m very excited to have Ally on board and support from Chevrolet.”

INTRODUCING THE ZL1 1LE

The 2020 Camaro ZL1 1LE turned heads with the pole sweep Feb. 9. Chevrolet’s work developing the production car informed the aerodynamics of the new design for the racetrack. “We’re more educated, we’re better prepared,” said Chad Knaus, who enters his second season as crew chief on William Byron’s No. 24 car.

CHEVROLET DRIVERS MAKING THEIR DEBUT

Tyler Reddick, the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion in a Chevrolet, will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the No. 8 Caterpillar Camaro ZL1 1LE for Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. He amassed five poles, six wins, 24 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes last season.

Brennan Poole will drive the No. 15 SpartanGo Camaro ZL1 1LE for Premium Motorsports. In 83 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts from 2015-17, he recorded one pole, eight top-five and 36 top-10 finishes.

Quinn Huff, who competed in the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series spring race at Phoenix, will make his Daytona 500 debut in the No. 00 Jacob Construction Camaro ZL1 1LE for StarCom Racing.

TUNE IN

FOX will telecast the 267-lap race live at 2:30 p.m. EST Sunday, Feb. 16. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

BY THE NUMBERS:

* Victories by current Chevrolet drivers at Daytona International Speedway:

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 1LE, has two wins (2006, 2013).

Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1 1LE, has one win (2017).

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road Camaro ZL1 1LE, has one win (2018).

* Ty Dillon, No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE, has been running at the finish in the past 45 races – tops among current drivers.

* At Daytona, Johnson will break a tie with Dale Earnhardt for sixth on the NASCAR Cup Series all-time list for consecutive starts with 549.

* Busch will make his 685th NASCAR Cup Series start.

* Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships.

* Hendrick Motorsports has eight victories in the race.

FOR THE FANS:

· Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway at Daytona International Speedway.

· Fans can check out an assortment of Chevrolet vehicles including: Blazer RS, Tahoe RST, Silverado 2500 HD High Country Diesel, Equinox Premier 2.0, Colorado ZR1, Trax Premier, Silverado 1500 High Country Diesel, Camaro ZL1, Malibu RS, Traverse Premier, 2020 Corvette Stingray.

· At the Chevrolet Display, fans can also view a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE race car.

· Other activities at the Team Chevy Racing Display include a variety of interactive games for adults and kids

TEAM CHEVY QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSIONS AT THE DISPLAY:

Thursday, February 13

· 3:00 p.m. – Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed

Friday, February 14

· 12:45 p.m. – Ty Majeski and Natalie Decker

· 4:30 p.m. – Austin Wayne Self

· 4:45 p.m. – Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith

· 5:30 p.m. – Tommy Joe Martins

Saturday, February 15

· 9:15 a.m. – Justin Haley

· 10:00 a.m. – Ross Chastain

· 10:15 a.m. – Austin Dillon

· 12:45 p.m. – Myatt Snider

Sunday, February 16

· 9:50 a.m. – Kyle Larson

· 10:25 a.m. – Jimmie Johnson

· 11:20 a.m. – Chase Elliott

· 11:50 a.m. – Alex Bowman

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation:

· Thursday, February 13th: 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

· Friday, February 14th: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

· Saturday, February 15th: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

· Sunday, February 16th: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1 1LE

BOWMAN ON WHAT DRIVERS LOOK FOR IN THE CLASH:

“Obviously it is the first on track opportunity in a racing environment with our new body, so just figuring out how it drafts and how it drives and learning whatever we can is key. That is a really different thing compared to anywhere else we go in the season, so not a lot of data. It is still great to get that data for other superspeedways. I think you can do some of that in practice, but the race conditions in the Clash are your best glimpse at how your car will run in the 500.”

BOWMAN ON THE PRESSURES OF WINNING THE DAYTONA 500:

“The 500 is a huge deal. It’s unique for us to start our season with the biggest race of the year. There are so many people there. It is such a crazy atmosphere. Every cup race is a big deal, but you walk out at driver introductions for the 500 and it is just a sea of people. It’s an amazing event and that would be a dream come true. I always look forward to it every year.”

GREG IVES, CREW CHIEF OF THE NO. 88 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1 1LE

IVES ON THE ADVANTAGES OF THE CAMARO ZL1 1LE HAS THIS YEAR VERSUS LAST:

“It gives me a better balance. Basically, we focused on putting more air on the rear spoiler for the ability to free up the race car through the center of the corner. We’ll see how that plays out. But a lot of crew chiefs, drivers and engineers know how difficult it is to produce rear downforce in these race cars and also continue to keep them turning. Everyone at GM and all the engineers and key partners did a great job of accomplishing that goal that we set out for them. We’ll see when the races start.”

IVES ON HIS OFF SEASON:

“It was awesome. I never relax; I’m always working on something. I did go hunting up in Michigan and I was up there for Thanksgiving. We stayed here for Christmas. I took my son racing a few times. He’s only five, but he’s racing box stocks. I took him to the go-cart track and a lot of different things.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE

SO MUCH HISTORY HERE FOR YOU. HOW MUCH DO YOU LOOK FORWARD TO THE DAYTONA 500?

“Yeah, it was just good to get back to the track. We race so many times throughout the year and once you get a little bit of time off, for me, I feel like when it gets to be February or the middle of February, I’m ready to go back. And that’s been the case this year. So, I’m just excited to be here and get back in the groove. This is the first of a lot of racing ahead, so we’re just excited to get back in the groove, number one, and hopefully put on a good show for all the people that’ll be here next week.”

YOUR DAD WON THIS RACE 35 YEARS AGO, HIS FIRST 500. DO YOU COME IN HERE WITH ANY DIFFERENT STRATEGY THIS YEAR OR BEING IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME?

“Yeah, it’s tough. I really don’t know what the right thing to do is here. I wish I did, but I don’t. It’s been a hard thing because you see guys be really aggressive win. I’ve seen guys be really conservative win. There doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of consistency as to who that is and when it is. I don’t know. Kind of play it by ear on Sunday.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA ‘COLOR OF THE YEAR’ CAMARO ZL1 1LE

“I’m excited to finally get the 2020 season started. The No. 24 team had a good momentum going the last half of 2019 and I think we should come out even stronger this time round. I think I’ve prepared even harder this offseason compared to any other offseason, just getting prepared in every way possible. Daytona was pretty good to us last year, with winning the pole for the DAYTONA 500 and then finishing second in the summer. The Clash may not have ended how we wanted but I think we learned a lot that we can use for the 500. A win would definitely top things off and show all the hard work we’ve been putting in as a team.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 CATERPILLAR CAMARO ZL1 1LE

THIS WILL BE YOUR SECOND DAYTONA 500 WITH RCR. HOW WILL THE EXPERIENCE FROM LAST YEAR HELP WITH THIS YEAR?

“It’s nice to have last year’s DAYTONA 500 experience under my belt. Last year, there were a lot of nerves since we had to race our way into the race and just in general with it being my first ever start with RCR. This year, we’re locked into the event and can focus more on the handling of our No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, which is great given it will be the first big race it’s out on the track. Every DAYTONA 500 is unpredictable but having the one experience from last year does help. I’m excited for the season to get started at Daytona and to see what we can do during my first year in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRACK OFFROAD CAMARO ZL1 1LE

ARE YOU CHOMPING AT THE BIT TO START THE 2020 SEASON?

“I’m pretty excited for it. Daytona is always fun and as soon as you pull through the tunnel there is excitement. Just an adrenaline that pulls through your body and through your brain that makes you excited for the race.”

WHAT ARE YOUR ON-TRACK GOALS THIS SEASON? ANY SPECIFIC RACES YOU WANT TO WIN, OR A PLAYOFF RUN, PERHAPS?

“Our on-track goals for 2020 are to win multiple races this year. In order to win a championship in the NASCAR Cup Series you need to win multiple races, so that’s one of our goals. There are places I would like to get better at, and places that I feel more confident at. Charlotte Motor Speedway has always been a good track for me. I’d like to go there and run well in the Coca-Cola 600 in May, and then I would like to get better at road course racing. That is one thing I’ve put on my shoulders for many years, just trying to make it better, and to be more competitive at it.”

WHAT ARE YOU MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS SEASON?

“I think what I’m most looking forward to this season is getting back out onto the track and competing for wins. I feel like we ended the year at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a really good run and anytime you finish the last race off with a strong finish, it makes you excited about the next season. I feel like we’ve gotten better as a group within the Chevrolet camp going into 2020 and we just want to go out there and compete strong.”

DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE TRACK, AND WHY?

“My favorite track would probably be Daytona International Speedway, simply because of the memories there. It’s filled with history, and it’s been a fun track for me. It’s been wild there. A lot of things have happened. I’ve torn down the fence and won the Daytona 500, so I have to choose Daytona just from the historical perspective”

ARE YOU A GUY WHO LIKES TO PLAY IT CONSERVATELY DURING SPEEDWEEKS TO MAKE SURE YOUR CAR MAKES IT TO THE DAYTONA 500, OR ARE YOU A GUY WHO IS A LITTE BIT MORE AGGRESSIVE SO YOU CAN FIND OUT EXACTLY WHAT YOUR CAR CAN DO?

“It’s a good mix. I think you have to be able to just pick your battles throughout the time leading up to the Daytona 500. If you can score some points in the Duels that’s a nice thing. It’s an advantage going into the season. The Duels are one of the only races that pay points that you can really bank and use to help you get into the Playoffs. Points matter so much. Every year it seems to make a difference when it comes down to those final spots available to make the Playoffs. I like to pick my battles.”

WHAT MAKES THE DAYTONA 500 SO SPECIAL TO YOU?

“The history behind the Daytona 500 is what makes the race so special to me. Being able to be there with RCR during the times when Dale Earnhardt was able to win, and then Kevin Harvick and later on, myself 20 years after Dale’s win. We’ve celebrated some big moments at Daytona as part of the RCR family. That makes Daytona very special to me.”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 1LE

“I’m really looking forward to the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday. Winning the pole last weekend was so special for so many reasons for me personally, for my partners at Kroger who have been so supportive of me during my short time at JTG Daugherty Racing and have been longtime partners of the team, and for my team. The guys worked so hard during the offseason to get these cars ready and to see that pay off right out of the gate is huge for us. We’re looking forward to building on that momentum this weekend in our Kroger Camaro ZL1 1LE, and I really want to put on a great showing for all of our Kroger partners that will be in attendance.”

RYAN PREECE, NO. 37 COTTONELLE CAMARO ZL1 1LE

“I’m definitely ready to get the 2020 season going in our No. 37 Cottonelle Camaro ZL1 1LE. First off, congratulations to our teammates on their pole victory last Sunday. I know how hard everyone has been working to get both of our cars ready, and we both showed strong speed in qualifying on Sunday. We didn’t do a ton of drafting last weekend, so I’m excited to see how our Cottonelle Chevy will be in the draft on Thursday night. We’re racing in the same duel as our teammate, and it will be great practice for us to be able to work together and see what we can do to have a great finish on Sunday afternoon.”

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 UNITED STATES AIR FORCE CAMARO ZL1 1LE

“Every time we come down to Daytona or Talladega, especially for the 500, we always have a really good car in race trim. We’re not very good by ourselves, slow and a little draggy. But we always seem to shoot right to the front. We’ll have to manage our race, make it to the third stage. Re-watching last year’s race, we got taken out before the first stage ended. So, we just have to position ourselves and put ourselves in the best spot possible.”

Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2019): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2018): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2019 STATISTICS:

Wins: 7

Poles: 15

Laps Led: 2,096

Top-five finishes: 45

Top-10 finishes: 110

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 786 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 714

Laps led to date: 234,306

Top-five finishes to date: 4,014

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,282

Total NASCAR Cup wins by corporation, 1949 to date

General Motors: 1,120

Chevrolet: 786

Pontiac: 154

Oldsmobile: 115

Buick: 65

Ford: 786

Ford: 686

Mercury: 96

Lincoln: 4

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467

Dodge: 217

Plymouth: 191

Chrysler: 59

Toyota: 143

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

