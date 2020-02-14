LS TRACTOR TO SPONSOR NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACE AT PHOENIX RACEWAY, MARCH 7

PHOENIX – Phoenix Raceway announced today that LS Tractor will serve as the title sponsor for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 7. The green flag for the LS Tractor 200 is set for 2:00 p.m. MST.

“We’re excited to bring the LS Tractor brand to Phoenix Raceway as the entitlement partner for our March Xfinity Series race,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “We’re honored they chose our facility and the incredible event experience provided to all of our partners and fans as the venue for their first NASCAR race entitlement.”

Based in Battleboro, North Carolina, LS Tractor began in 2009 as part of the highly-respected LS Group and a brand with a worldwide reputation for quality and customer satisfaction. LS Tractor has won numerous design awards and has earned a reputation for building top-quality, high-value tractors.

“We are thrilled to partner with Phoenix Raceway for the LS Tractor 200,” said LS Tractor Marketing Partnership Coordinator Ray Page. “This entitlement is another platform to share who LS Tractor is and to share our history, as well as our industry-leading quality and value we bring to the tractor market. We are excited to meet the fans in Phoenix and assist in creating a memorable event.”

Tickets for the LS Tractor 200 and the entire FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, March 6-8, are available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 866-408-RACE (7223), or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

About Phoenix Raceway

Home to the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2020, the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, March 6-8, will kick off the race season at Phoenix Raceway, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the new addition of the ARCA Menards Series. For the first time in the history of the sport, Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 6-8. Over the three day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, driving schools and Segway tours. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.