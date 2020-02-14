NASCAR Track News LS TRACTOR TO SPONSOR NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACE AT PHOENIX RACEWAY, MARCH...

LS TRACTOR TO SPONSOR NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACE AT PHOENIX RACEWAY, MARCH 7

By Official Release
-

PHOENIX – Phoenix Raceway announced today that LS Tractor will serve as the title sponsor for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 7. The green flag for the LS Tractor 200 is set for 2:00 p.m. MST.

“We’re excited to bring the LS Tractor brand to Phoenix Raceway as the entitlement partner for our March Xfinity Series race,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “We’re honored they chose our facility and the incredible event experience provided to all of our partners and fans as the venue for their first NASCAR race entitlement.”

Based in Battleboro, North Carolina, LS Tractor began in 2009 as part of the highly-respected LS Group and a brand with a worldwide reputation for quality and customer satisfaction. LS Tractor has won numerous design awards and has earned a reputation for building top-quality, high-value tractors.

“We are thrilled to partner with Phoenix Raceway for the LS Tractor 200,” said LS Tractor Marketing Partnership Coordinator Ray Page. “This entitlement is another platform to share who LS Tractor is and to share our history, as well as our industry-leading quality and value we bring to the tractor market. We are excited to meet the fans in Phoenix and assist in creating a memorable event.”

Tickets for the LS Tractor 200 and the entire FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, March 6-8, are available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 866-408-RACE (7223), or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

About Phoenix Raceway

Home to the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2020, the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, March 6-8, will kick off the race season at Phoenix Raceway, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the new addition of the ARCA Menards Series. For the first time in the history of the sport, Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 6-8. Over the three day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, driving schools and Segway tours. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Daytona...

Official Release - 0
“This weekend will be my first superspeedway race with an ECR engine and I’m looking forward to that. Excited to have CDA High Risk Training and to be back in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020 with SS GreenLight Racing.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Record Purse for the 62nd Annual DAYTONA...

Official Release - 0
NASCAR today announced a record-setting purse for the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500, where 40 of the world’s best drivers will race for a total purse of $23.6 million on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. (TV – FOX, FOX Deportes; Radio – MRN, SiriusXM).
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Joey Logano, William Byron Win Bluegreen Vacations...

Official Release - 0
Former DAYTONA 500 champion Joey Logano and William Byron won the Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA races Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Core Development Group to partner with SS...

Official Release - 0
Core Development Group, a leading renewable energy developer, will partner with NASCAR Xfinity Series team SS GreenLight Racing and driver Joe Graf Jr. throughout the 2020 season beginning with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona (Florida) International Speedway on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Daytona International Speedway

Official Release - 0
Dating back to 1976, Richard Childress Racing has won 11 poles and collected six points-paying victories at the most-storied race track on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Daytona Preview

Official Release - 0
Michael Annett returns to Daytona International Speedway as the defending race champion, having led the final 45 laps a year ago to earn his first career NXS victory.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

NASCAR National Series News and Notes – 2020 Daytona 500

Official Release - 0
Last year’s emotional win of the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 was the start of an exciting and noteworthy season.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Daytona Team Preview

Official Release - 0
“This weekend will be my first superspeedway race with an ECR engine and I’m looking forward to that. Excited to have CDA High Risk Training and to be back in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020 with SS GreenLight Racing.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Record Purse for the 62nd Annual DAYTONA 500

Official Release - 0
NASCAR today announced a record-setting purse for the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500, where 40 of the world’s best drivers will race for a total purse of $23.6 million on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. (TV – FOX, FOX Deportes; Radio – MRN, SiriusXM).
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: William Byron Takes Camaro ZL1 1LE to Victory in Duel 2

Official Release - 0
WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA ‘COLOR OF THE YEAR’ CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Race Winner: WITH THREE LAPS TO GO, WAS THAT THE DESIGNATED ‘GO LAP’ TO MAKE THE MOVE, OR DID YOU JUST FEEL IT?
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Joey Logano, William Byron Win Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA Races

Official Release - 0
Former DAYTONA 500 champion Joey Logano and William Byron won the Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA races Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Daytona Team Preview

Official Release - 0
“This weekend will be my first superspeedway race with an ECR engine and I’m looking forward to that. Excited to have CDA High Risk Training and to be back in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020 with SS GreenLight Racing.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Record Purse for the 62nd Annual DAYTONA 500

Official Release - 0
NASCAR today announced a record-setting purse for the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500, where 40 of the world’s best drivers will race for a total purse of $23.6 million on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. (TV – FOX, FOX Deportes; Radio – MRN, SiriusXM).
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Joey Logano, William Byron Win Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA Races

Official Release - 0
Former DAYTONA 500 champion Joey Logano and William Byron won the Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA races Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Core Development Group to partner with SS Greenlight Racing and Joe Graf Jr in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Official Release - 0
Core Development Group, a leading renewable energy developer, will partner with NASCAR Xfinity Series team SS GreenLight Racing and driver Joe Graf Jr. throughout the 2020 season beginning with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona (Florida) International Speedway on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Daytona International Speedway

Official Release - 0
Dating back to 1976, Richard Childress Racing has won 11 poles and collected six points-paying victories at the most-storied race track on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.
Read more
Previous articleNASCAR National Series News and Notes – 2020 Daytona 500

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com