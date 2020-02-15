XFINITY Series PR Allmendinger Armed with Race Winning Car at Daytona

Allmendinger Armed with Race Winning Car at Daytona

By Official Release
-

AJ Allmendinger Notes:
Best start at Daytona International Speedway: 2nd (Summer 2019)
Best Finish at Daytona International Speedway: 38th (Summer 2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes:
Best Start at Daytona International Speedway: 2nd (Summer 2019)
Best Finish at Daytona International Speedway: 1st (Summer 2019)

AJ Allmendinger Quote:
“It’s the beginning of the year, and we’re back in Daytona. I’m pumped to be back with Kaulig Racing. Last time we were here – 1-2-3 finish. We have fast race cars and I am really excited to have Ross Chastain full time now, along with Justin Haley. I’m the part time guy, but these cars are going to be fast with ECR horsepower. We have Ellsworth Advisors on the car, and the last time that paint scheme was at Daytona it won. No pressure – I’m ready to go!”

About Kaulig Racing™
Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

