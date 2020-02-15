Truck Series PR Ford Performance NASCAR: Enfinger Gives Ford 100th Gander RV & Outdoors Series...
Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com

Ford Performance NASCAR: Enfinger Gives Ford 100th Gander RV & Outdoors Series Victory

By Official Release
-

FORD POSTS 100th ALL-TIME NASCAR GANDER RV & OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES VICTORY AS THORSPORT’S GRANT ENFINGER WINS IN A PHOTO FINISH AT DAYTONA

Friday’s victory by Grant Enfinger at Daytona International Speedway is the 100th all-time NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory in Ford history.

Enfinger, who won the 2019 series regular season championship, kicked off the 2020 campaign in thrilling fashion as he and Jordan Anderson banged door-to-door across the finish line. Enfinger was deemed the winner by 0.010 seconds.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” said Enfinger in victory lane. “It’s the 100th win for Ford in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, so it’s great for them. More importantly it’s the 25th anniversary for Duke and Rhonda Thorson, who have put so much into this sport.

“The biggest thing is we had a really good Ford F-150 to do it with,” continued Enfinger. “With four or five laps to go it was time to go and we were able to get up in the third groove and make some stuff happen. We got the lead on that big wreck going into one and two and that’s what kind of sealed the deal for us. My buddy, Ross (Chastain) gave me some good pushes at the end. I know he was trying to reach out on us and I was able to block him, but it’s just an unbelievable night.”

The win is Enfinger’s third in the series, but Ford’s all-time leader is Greg Biffle, who scored Ford’s only series championship in 2000, and won 16 times with the Blue Oval. Joe Ruttman is second with eight.

NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush is responsible for half of those wins as 11 different drivers combined to win 50 series events. Roush drivers who won at least one series race include: Greg Biffle (16), Mark Martin (7), Joe Ruttman (6), Carl Edwards (6), Kurt Busch (4), Travis Kvapil (4), Jon Wood (2), Erik Darnell (2), Mike Bliss (1), Ricky Craven (1), Colin Braun (1).

Overall, 30 different drivers have won at least one series race with Ford.

FORD’S ALL-TIME TRUCK SERIES WINNERS: Greg Biffle (16), Joe Ruttman (8), Mark Martin (7), Mike Bliss (7), Carl Edwards (6), Terry Cook (5), Rick Crawford (5), Mike Wallace (4), Kurt Busch (4), Travis Kvapil (4), Dave Rezendes (3), Ryan Blaney (3), Tony Raines (3), Tyler Reddick (3), Kenny Irwin Jr. (2), Stacy Compton (2), Jon Wood (2), Chase Briscoe (2), Erik Darnell (2), Grant Enfinger (2); Butch Miller (1), Boris Said (1), Rick Carelli (1), Ricky Craven (1), Colin Braun (1), Brad Keselowski (1), Joey Logano (1), Austin Cindric (1), Ben Rhodes (1), Johnny Sauter (1).

