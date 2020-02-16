2020 Daytona 500 postponed to Monday

After a challenging day of fighting off and on rain showers, NASCAR officials were forced to postpone the 2020 Daytona 500 to Monday at 4:05 p.m. ET live on FOX. Just 20 laps of the Great American Race were completed with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leading all laps from the pole position.

As soon as the completion of Lap 20 came, the sky opened up once again and soaked the track. NASCAR almost had the track dry and ready to go before the next shower arrived with heavy rains and NASCAR made the decision to postpone the race.

Parking lots will open at 11 a.m. ET with the Gates and UNOH Fanzone to open at 1 p.m. ET, while hospitality opens at 2 p.m. ET. All tickets along with parking passes will be accepted.

This will be the first time since 2012 that the Daytona 500 was postponed to Monday.

Running order as of Lap 20 of 200, Lap 20 of 65 in Stage 1.