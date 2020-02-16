Featured Section 2 2020 Daytona 500 postponed to Monday
Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images.

2020 Daytona 500 postponed to Monday

By Briar Starr
-

After a challenging day of fighting off and on rain showers, NASCAR officials were forced to postpone the 2020 Daytona 500 to Monday at 4:05 p.m. ET live on FOX. Just 20 laps of the Great American Race were completed with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leading all laps from the pole position.

As soon as the completion of Lap 20 came, the sky opened up once again and soaked the track. NASCAR almost had the track dry and ready to go before the next shower arrived with heavy rains and NASCAR made the decision to postpone the race.

Parking lots will open at 11 a.m. ET with the Gates and UNOH Fanzone to open at 1 p.m. ET, while hospitality opens at 2 p.m. ET. All tickets along with parking passes will be accepted.

This will be the first time since 2012 that the Daytona 500 was postponed to Monday.

Running order as of Lap 20 of 200, Lap 20 of 65 in Stage 1.

  1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  2. Joey Logano
  3. Aric Almirola
  4. Ryan Newman
  5. Kevin Harvick
  6. Brad Keselowski
  7. William Byron
  8. Jimmie Johnson
  9. Ty Dillon
  10. Timmy Hill
  11. David Ragan
  12. Chris Buescher
  13. Matt DiBenedetto
  14. Chase Elliott
  15. Ross Chastain
  16. Alex Bowman
  17. Kyle Larson
  18. Kurt Busch
  19. Austin Dillon
  20. Cole Custer
  21. Michael McDowell
  22. Tyler Reddick
  23. Ryan Blaney
  24. Bubba Wallace
  25. Reed Sorenson
  26. B.J. McLeod
  27. Corey LaJoie
  28. Brendan Gaughan
  29. Ryan Preece
  30. Justin Haley
  31. Martin Truex Jr.
  32. Kyle Busch
  33. Erik Jones
  34. Christopher Bell
  35. Denny Hamlin
  36. Clint Bowyer
  37. John Hunter Nemechek
  38. Quin Houff
  39. Joey Gase
  40. Brennan Poole
CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup News

DAYTONA 500 Halted After 20 Laps, Completion...

Official Release - 0
The completion of the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 has been postponed until Monday at 4 p.m., due to rain Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Featured Stories

Weekend Schedule for Daytona

Angela Campbell - 0
This weekend the season officially begins as all three series head to Daytona International Speedway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series races Friday evening and the Xfinity Series takes the stage Saturday afternoon.
Read more
Featured Stories

Suarez’s Daytona DNQ will not reflect team’s...

Joseph Shelton - 0
Daniel Suarez still remains one of the most heralded drivers in NASCAR history. He also happens to be one of the more unfortunate ones as well.
Read more
Featured Stories

William Bryon wins Duel 2 at Daytona...

Brian Thornsburg - 0
William Byron got the very first win of his Cup Series career Thursday night and while it was just an exhibition race, the victory was still a huge statement heading into The Daytona 500.
Read more
Featured Stories

Joey Logano fends off the field to...

Gavyn Do - 0
Rain seemed to be a minor setback for the first Bluegreens Vacations Duel, but the drivers did not hold anything back as it became a massive dogfight at the end between the leaders. Joey Logano held off pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to win Duel 1.
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

NASCAR Cup Series Champion to Receive Bill...

Official Release - 0
To honor the legacy of the sport’s founding family, NASCAR today announced that the Bill France Cup will be awarded to the champion of the NASCAR Cup Series, beginning in 2020.
Read more
Briar Starr
24 years old, hopeful to be a PR in Motorsports.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Featured Stories

Decker, Kraus and Rohrbaugh earn career-best finishes at Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
We've all heard the expression, "if you are in it, you can win it." Although they did not get to victory lane, Natalie Decker, Derek Kraus and Codie Rohrbaugh all scored career-best finishes in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series career Friday at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Featured Stories

Enfinger wins in photo-finish at Daytona over Anderson

Briar Starr - 0
After an overtime restart, Grant Enfinger narrowly won in a photo-finish against Jordan Anderson coming to the line. The two drivers beat and banged off one another until the checkered flag flew at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Featured Section 2

NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoor Truck Series Preview-Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
It's almost time for the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoor Truck Series drivers to hit the track for their season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14 under the lights.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Busch set for five-race schedule in the Truck Series

Briar Starr - 0
Kyle Busch Motorsports announced today that the all-time winningest driver in the Truck Series, Kyle Busch, will once again be back in the Truck Series field for 2020. The Las Vegas, Nevada native is set to do a five-race stint in his famed No. 51 Toyota Tundra.
Read more
Featured Interview

Exclusive: Catching Up with former Busch Series Owners Champion Greg Pollex

Briar Starr - 0
Today’s generation of race fans may not know the name Greg Pollex. However, at the end of this interview, they will appreciate what he brought to the racing world
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup News

DAYTONA 500 Halted After 20 Laps, Completion Postponed Until Monday at 4 p.m.

Official Release - 0
The completion of the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 has been postponed until Monday at 4 p.m., due to rain Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Featured Stories

Weekend Schedule for Daytona

Angela Campbell - 0
This weekend the season officially begins as all three series head to Daytona International Speedway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series races Friday evening and the Xfinity Series takes the stage Saturday afternoon.
Read more
Featured Stories

Suarez’s Daytona DNQ will not reflect team’s efforts in 2020.

Joseph Shelton - 0
Daniel Suarez still remains one of the most heralded drivers in NASCAR history. He also happens to be one of the more unfortunate ones as well.
Read more
Featured Stories

William Bryon wins Duel 2 at Daytona in dramatic fashion

Brian Thornsburg - 0
William Byron got the very first win of his Cup Series career Thursday night and while it was just an exhibition race, the victory was still a huge statement heading into The Daytona 500.
Read more
Featured Stories

Joey Logano fends off the field to win Duel 1 at Daytona

Gavyn Do - 0
Rain seemed to be a minor setback for the first Bluegreens Vacations Duel, but the drivers did not hold anything back as it became a massive dogfight at the end between the leaders. Joey Logano held off pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to win Duel 1.
Read more
Previous articleDAYTONA 500 Halted After 20 Laps, Completion Postponed Until Monday at 4 p.m.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com