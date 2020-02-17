NASCAR Track News One Final Time! Talladega Superspeedway’s two Special Ticket Offers Honor Seven-Time Champ...

One Final Time! Talladega Superspeedway’s two Special Ticket Offers Honor Seven-Time Champ Jimmie Johnson in GEICO 500, April 26

By Official Release
-

One Option is a $48 GEICO 500 Grandstand Ticket; Second Choice Consists of a Grandstand Ticket, Talladega Garage Experience Admission & Exclusive Q&A Session with Johnson for $148

TALLADEGA, Ala. – One final time! In honor of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and two-time Talladega Superspeedway (TSS) winner Jimmie Johnson’s last full-time season racing in NASCAR’s premier series, the 2.66-mile track is offering fans two special “Jimmie Johnson ticket options” for the GEICO 500, April 26.

With these ticket offers, fans can watch the legendary driver of the No. 48 tackle the 33-degree banks in what could be his final GEICO 500 start at NASCAR’s most competitive venue. Spots are limited, and the ticket opportunities are listed below:

$148 Jimmie Johnson Sunday Experience Package ($54 for kids 12 & under)

One (1) Lincoln Grandstand Ticket (between the exit of Turn 4 and the entrance to pit road) for the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series event

Sunday Talladega Garage Experience admission

Q&A session with Johnson in specific area of the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage on Sunday Morning

$48 Jimmie Johnson Sunday Grandstand Ticket ($10 for kids 12 & under)

Talladega Sunday Grandstand Ticket (between the start-finish line and Turn 1) to the GEICO 500

In addition to the special Q&A session for only guests who purchase the Jimmie Johnson Sunday Experience Package, also included will be a Talladega Garage Experience admission that offers FREE Wi-Fi, incredible $4 or less value-priced concessions, Kids Zone, Game Zone, entertainment stage featuring Driver Q&As and other interviews in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza, social areas such as Clyde May’s Courtyard and Tito’s Lemonade Lounge, Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after Sunday’s race, Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the start-finish line, and much more!

Any guests that are current grandstand ticket holders or for those who already have a Talladega Garage Experience admission for the GEICO 500 can add on the Jimmie Johnson Sunday Experience Package by calling the Talladega Superspeedway Main Ticket Office at 855-518-RACE (7223) for more information. Kid’s tickets must be added by calling the Main Ticket Office as well.

Johnson, who is in his 20th year competing in the NASCAR Cup Series, will have a shot for his third TSS victory when he rolls into NASCAR’s biggest track in April. Of his two victories at ’Dega, both came in the track’s spring events. His jaw-dropping 2011 GEICO 500 finish is the closest in NASCAR Cup Series history when he came from fifth position to first after exiting Turn 4 to beat Clint Bowyer at the line by .002 second. Additionally, Johnson has accumulated seven top-five results and 13 finishes in the top 10 at TSS. His second career pole came at Talladega in April of 2002, his rookie season.

For more information on Talladega Superspeedway’s ticket options for the track’s NASCAR tripleheader weekend, as well as the Talladega Garage Experience, simply visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

About Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway – which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. It’s home to the all-new, one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted in fall of 2019, featuring “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities. Allowing fans to be immersed into the sport like never before, the Garage Experience offers fans the opportunity to be under the same roof as the race teams as they prepare the machines in the garage, plus be a part of the Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations while enjoying FREE Wi-Fi and value-priced concessions, all under $4.The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Track News

TICKETS FOR NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND AT PHOENIX...

Official Release - 0
Tickets for the first-ever NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway will go on sale to the public tomorrow, February 18.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Noah Gragson Wins NASCAR Racing Experience 300;...

Official Release - 0
Noah Gragson won the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 on Saturday to open the NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Grant Enfinger Wins 21st Annual NextEra Energy...

Official Release - 0
In a dramatic three-wide, fender-banging finish to open the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season, Grant Enfinger won Friday night’s 21st annual NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway in “NASCAR Overtime.”
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Daytona International Speedway to Honor Seven-Time NASCAR...

Official Release - 0
Daytona International Speedway will pay tribute to his career accomplishments through a variety of ways, including Johnson leading the field at one point during warm-up laps ahead of the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500
Read more
NASCAR Track News

LS TRACTOR TO SPONSOR NASCAR XFINITY SERIES...

Official Release - 0
Phoenix Raceway announced today that LS Tractor will serve as the title sponsor for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 7. The green flag for the LS Tractor 200 is set for 2:00 p.m. MST.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Record Purse for the 62nd Annual DAYTONA...

Official Release - 0
NASCAR today announced a record-setting purse for the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500, where 40 of the world’s best drivers will race for a total purse of $23.6 million on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. (TV – FOX, FOX Deportes; Radio – MRN, SiriusXM).
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Track News

TICKETS FOR NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND AT PHOENIX RACEWAY ON SALE TOMORROW

Official Release - 0
Tickets for the first-ever NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway will go on sale to the public tomorrow, February 18.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports Add American Pavement Specialists to the Family

Official Release - 0
Spencer Boyd is proud to announce another new sponsor for his 2020 NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series campaign, American Pavement Specialists.
Read more
Other Series PR

Fresh Start for Sheehan and LTK Begins at Sebring Trans Am

Official Release - 0
The 2020 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship gets underway this month, February 28, at its traditional season opening venue, the ever popular Sebring International Raceway in Florida
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Ready To Wrap Up Memorable Speedweeks At Daytona

Official Release - 0
For Matt DiBenedetto and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team, the Speedweeks preliminaries are over, a Sunday rainout is behind them, and the focus now is on a Monday afternoon conclusion of the Great American Race, the 62nd annual Daytona 500.
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

DAYTONA 500 Halted After 20 Laps, Completion Postponed Until Monday at 4 p.m.

Official Release - 0
The completion of the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 has been postponed until Monday at 4 p.m., due to rain Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Track News

TICKETS FOR NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND AT PHOENIX RACEWAY ON SALE TOMORROW

Official Release - 0
Tickets for the first-ever NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway will go on sale to the public tomorrow, February 18.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Noah Gragson Wins NASCAR Racing Experience 300; Final DAYTONA 500 Practice Led by Former Champion Joey Logano

Official Release - 0
Noah Gragson won the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 on Saturday to open the NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Grant Enfinger Wins 21st Annual NextEra Energy 250 in ‘NASCAR Overtime’ William Byron Tops Friday’s DAYTONA 500 Practice With 204-MPH Lap

Official Release - 0
In a dramatic three-wide, fender-banging finish to open the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season, Grant Enfinger won Friday night’s 21st annual NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway in “NASCAR Overtime.”
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Daytona International Speedway to Honor Seven-Time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson Prior to his Final DAYTONA 500 as a Fulltime Driver

Official Release - 0
Daytona International Speedway will pay tribute to his career accomplishments through a variety of ways, including Johnson leading the field at one point during warm-up laps ahead of the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500
Read more
NASCAR Track News

LS TRACTOR TO SPONSOR NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACE AT PHOENIX RACEWAY, MARCH 7

Official Release - 0
Phoenix Raceway announced today that LS Tractor will serve as the title sponsor for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 7. The green flag for the LS Tractor 200 is set for 2:00 p.m. MST.
Read more
Previous articleSpencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports Add American Pavement Specialists to the Family
Next articleTICKETS FOR NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND AT PHOENIX RACEWAY ON SALE TOMORROW

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com