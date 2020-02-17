One Final Time! Talladega Superspeedway’s two Special Ticket Offers Honor Seven-Time Champ Jimmie Johnson in GEICO 500, April 26

One Option is a $48 GEICO 500 Grandstand Ticket; Second Choice Consists of a Grandstand Ticket, Talladega Garage Experience Admission & Exclusive Q&A Session with Johnson for $148

TALLADEGA, Ala. – One final time! In honor of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and two-time Talladega Superspeedway (TSS) winner Jimmie Johnson’s last full-time season racing in NASCAR’s premier series, the 2.66-mile track is offering fans two special “Jimmie Johnson ticket options” for the GEICO 500, April 26.

With these ticket offers, fans can watch the legendary driver of the No. 48 tackle the 33-degree banks in what could be his final GEICO 500 start at NASCAR’s most competitive venue. Spots are limited, and the ticket opportunities are listed below:

$148 Jimmie Johnson Sunday Experience Package ($54 for kids 12 & under)

One (1) Lincoln Grandstand Ticket (between the exit of Turn 4 and the entrance to pit road) for the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series event

Sunday Talladega Garage Experience admission

Q&A session with Johnson in specific area of the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage on Sunday Morning

$48 Jimmie Johnson Sunday Grandstand Ticket ($10 for kids 12 & under)

Talladega Sunday Grandstand Ticket (between the start-finish line and Turn 1) to the GEICO 500

In addition to the special Q&A session for only guests who purchase the Jimmie Johnson Sunday Experience Package, also included will be a Talladega Garage Experience admission that offers FREE Wi-Fi, incredible $4 or less value-priced concessions, Kids Zone, Game Zone, entertainment stage featuring Driver Q&As and other interviews in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza, social areas such as Clyde May’s Courtyard and Tito’s Lemonade Lounge, Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after Sunday’s race, Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the start-finish line, and much more!

Any guests that are current grandstand ticket holders or for those who already have a Talladega Garage Experience admission for the GEICO 500 can add on the Jimmie Johnson Sunday Experience Package by calling the Talladega Superspeedway Main Ticket Office at 855-518-RACE (7223) for more information. Kid’s tickets must be added by calling the Main Ticket Office as well.

Johnson, who is in his 20th year competing in the NASCAR Cup Series, will have a shot for his third TSS victory when he rolls into NASCAR’s biggest track in April. Of his two victories at ’Dega, both came in the track’s spring events. His jaw-dropping 2011 GEICO 500 finish is the closest in NASCAR Cup Series history when he came from fifth position to first after exiting Turn 4 to beat Clint Bowyer at the line by .002 second. Additionally, Johnson has accumulated seven top-five results and 13 finishes in the top 10 at TSS. His second career pole came at Talladega in April of 2002, his rookie season.

For more information on Talladega Superspeedway’s ticket options for the track’s NASCAR tripleheader weekend, as well as the Talladega Garage Experience, simply visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

