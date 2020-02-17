Truck Series PR Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports Add American Pavement Specialists to the Family

Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports Add American Pavement Specialists to the Family

By Official Release
-

Concord, NC (February 17, 2020) – Spencer Boyd is proud to announce another new sponsor for his 2020 NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series campaign, American Pavement Specialists. The full service paving company from Danbury, CT, will be the primary sponsor of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We have a mission to extend our racing family this year,” said Boyd. “American Pavement Specialists is a family company that has been in business for over 25 years and they’re now part of our family. It’s going to be a great partnership that has been brought together for the right reasons. Our truck looks amazing as well. Their fleet of trucks boasts a racing red color and we’ve got our Chevy looking exactly the same.”

The goal at American Pavement Specialists is to establish long-standing relationships with their customers. They are known for customer service, quality performance, and an acute attention to detail. With the experience American pavement has, they are the fastest paving crew in the business.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Spencer and Young’s Motorsports,” said Matt Stanley head of Marketing for American Pavement Specialists. “Both the Boyd and Young families live by the same motto as our family does, ‘Work Hard and Stay Humble’ and now we have this huge stage to help expand our business. We need more great employees to join our growing team so if you have American Pride, come on board.”

Boyd, in his second season in the Young’s Motorsports No. 20, will return to Las Vegas Motorsports for the fifth time in his career. This is American Pavement Specialists first appearance in NASCAR.

The Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, February 21, 2020 is the second race of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck season. The race can be seen live on FS1 or heard on the Motor Racing Network or Sirius XM Radio Channel 90 beginning at 9:00pm ET.

About American Pavement Specialists
As a family owned and operating company, we pride ourselves on the long-standing relationships we’ve established with our customers. Our extensive network of repeat customers has given us a reputation that speaks for itself. And after 25 years in business, our customers continue to be our number 1 priority and the foundation of our company. So, when you’re looking for an asphalt company, trust and hire American. Call American at 203-792-4800 or visit on the web at www.americanpavement.com.com.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Truck Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Enfinger Gives Ford 100th...

Official Release - 0
Friday’s victory by Grant Enfinger at Daytona International Speedway is the 100th all-time NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory in Ford history.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Toyota Racing – NGROTS Daytona Recap 2.14.20

Official Release - 0
Tundra driver Derek Kraus made his Daytona debut in tonight’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors and RV Truck Series and claimed a top-five finish as he crossed the finish line in the fourth position.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Toyota Racing – NGROTS Daytona Quotes –...

Official Release - 0
McAnally Hilgemann Racing driver Derek Kraus was made available to media at Daytona International Speedway:
Read more
Truck Series PR

Ty Majeski – NextEra Energy 250 Race...

Official Release - 0
Ty Majeski on Racing at Daytona: “I’m ready to get this season started,” said Majeski. “I’ve spent a lot of time in the shop during the offseason, and I see how hard the team has been preparing these trucks."
Read more
Truck Series PR

Natalie Decker – NextEra Energy 250 Race...

Official Release - 0
Natalie Decker on Racing at Daytona: “I’m super excited for my first race with Niece and to be at Daytona,” said Decker.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Ross Chastain – NextEra Energy 250 Race...

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain on Racing at Daytona: “I’m thankful to Niece Motorsports and Plan B Sales for the opportunity to go racing in the Truck Series at Daytona,” said Chastain.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Track News

TICKETS FOR NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND AT PHOENIX RACEWAY ON SALE TOMORROW

Official Release - 0
Tickets for the first-ever NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway will go on sale to the public tomorrow, February 18.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

One Final Time! Talladega Superspeedway’s two Special Ticket Offers Honor Seven-Time Champ Jimmie Johnson in GEICO 500, April 26

Official Release - 0
One Option is a $48 GEICO 500 Grandstand Ticket; Second Choice Consists of a Grandstand Ticket, Talladega Garage Experience Admission & Exclusive...
Read more
Other Series PR

Fresh Start for Sheehan and LTK Begins at Sebring Trans Am

Official Release - 0
The 2020 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship gets underway this month, February 28, at its traditional season opening venue, the ever popular Sebring International Raceway in Florida
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Ready To Wrap Up Memorable Speedweeks At Daytona

Official Release - 0
For Matt DiBenedetto and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team, the Speedweeks preliminaries are over, a Sunday rainout is behind them, and the focus now is on a Monday afternoon conclusion of the Great American Race, the 62nd annual Daytona 500.
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

DAYTONA 500 Halted After 20 Laps, Completion Postponed Until Monday at 4 p.m.

Official Release - 0
The completion of the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 has been postponed until Monday at 4 p.m., due to rain Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Truck Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Enfinger Gives Ford 100th Gander RV & Outdoors Series Victory

Official Release - 0
Friday’s victory by Grant Enfinger at Daytona International Speedway is the 100th all-time NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory in Ford history.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Toyota Racing – NGROTS Daytona Recap 2.14.20

Official Release - 0
Tundra driver Derek Kraus made his Daytona debut in tonight’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors and RV Truck Series and claimed a top-five finish as he crossed the finish line in the fourth position.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Toyota Racing – NGROTS Daytona Quotes – Derek Kraus

Official Release - 0
McAnally Hilgemann Racing driver Derek Kraus was made available to media at Daytona International Speedway:
Read more
Truck Series PR

Ty Majeski – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Ty Majeski on Racing at Daytona: “I’m ready to get this season started,” said Majeski. “I’ve spent a lot of time in the shop during the offseason, and I see how hard the team has been preparing these trucks."
Read more
Truck Series PR

Natalie Decker – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Natalie Decker on Racing at Daytona: “I’m super excited for my first race with Niece and to be at Daytona,” said Decker.
Read more
Previous articleFresh Start for Sheehan and LTK Begins at Sebring Trans Am
Next articleOne Final Time! Talladega Superspeedway’s two Special Ticket Offers Honor Seven-Time Champ Jimmie Johnson in GEICO 500, April 26

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com