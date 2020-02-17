Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports Add American Pavement Specialists to the Family

Concord, NC (February 17, 2020) – Spencer Boyd is proud to announce another new sponsor for his 2020 NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series campaign, American Pavement Specialists. The full service paving company from Danbury, CT, will be the primary sponsor of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We have a mission to extend our racing family this year,” said Boyd. “American Pavement Specialists is a family company that has been in business for over 25 years and they’re now part of our family. It’s going to be a great partnership that has been brought together for the right reasons. Our truck looks amazing as well. Their fleet of trucks boasts a racing red color and we’ve got our Chevy looking exactly the same.”

The goal at American Pavement Specialists is to establish long-standing relationships with their customers. They are known for customer service, quality performance, and an acute attention to detail. With the experience American pavement has, they are the fastest paving crew in the business.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Spencer and Young’s Motorsports,” said Matt Stanley head of Marketing for American Pavement Specialists. “Both the Boyd and Young families live by the same motto as our family does, ‘Work Hard and Stay Humble’ and now we have this huge stage to help expand our business. We need more great employees to join our growing team so if you have American Pride, come on board.”

Boyd, in his second season in the Young’s Motorsports No. 20, will return to Las Vegas Motorsports for the fifth time in his career. This is American Pavement Specialists first appearance in NASCAR.

The Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, February 21, 2020 is the second race of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck season. The race can be seen live on FS1 or heard on the Motor Racing Network or Sirius XM Radio Channel 90 beginning at 9:00pm ET.

About American Pavement Specialists

As a family owned and operating company, we pride ourselves on the long-standing relationships we’ve established with our customers. Our extensive network of repeat customers has given us a reputation that speaks for itself. And after 25 years in business, our customers continue to be our number 1 priority and the foundation of our company. So, when you’re looking for an asphalt company, trust and hire American. Call American at 203-792-4800 or visit on the web at www.americanpavement.com.com.