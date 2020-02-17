NASCAR Track News TICKETS FOR NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND AT PHOENIX RACEWAY ON SALE TOMORROW

By Official Release
PHOENIX – Tickets for the first-ever NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway will go on sale to the public tomorrow, February 18. This monumental event weekend is scheduled for November 6-8 and features the crowning of four champions across three days. Tickets will be available beginning tomorrow at 8 a.m. MST at PhoenixRaceway.com, by calling 866-408-RACE (7223), or by visiting the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

“It’s difficult to put into words the level of excitement we feel here at Phoenix Raceway and across the entire community for this NASCAR season and what is to come between now and November 8,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “I’m incredibly proud that our facility, and the State of Arizona, will be hosting this year’s NASCAR Championship Weekend.”

NASCAR Championship Weekend will feature championship races across four series. The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will crown its champion on Friday night, November 6. It will be a championship doubleheader on Saturday, November 7, as both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the ARCA Menards Series West will see drivers hoist championship trophies. And Sunday, March 8, will mark the end of the 2020 NASCAR season as four drivers compete for the sport’s greatest achievement, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

The fan amenities that Phoenix Raceway has become known for since the 2018 modernization will continue throughout the NASCAR Championship Weekend, allowing fans to get closer to the championship action than ever before. As part of the championship weekend, fans will have the opportunity to take in all the excitement at the event, including the midway experience, featuring merchandise haulers and interactive displays from sponsors and vendors. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase the INfield Experience, providing unprecedented access to their favorite drivers and teams throughout the entire weekend in the NASCAR Cup Series garages, Drivers Meeting Walks, driver introductions and postrace championship celebrations.

For more information about the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 6-8, please visit PhoenixRaceway.com.

About Phoenix Raceway

Home to the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2020, the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, March 6-8, will kick off the race season at Phoenix Raceway, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the new addition of the ARCA Menards Series. For the first time in the history of the sport, Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 6-8. Over the three-day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, driving schools and Segway tours. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

