Should You Opt For An Electric Car As Your First Car?

Whether you have just passed your driving test or you’re finally getting your first car, have you considered an electric car? We have complied a guide to help you to decide whether you should opt for an electric car as your first car or not. Let’s take a closer look, below.

No Fuel Costs

By choosing an electric car, you don’t have to worry about filling up your car with petrol or diesel, as you will only need to charge your vehicle. With many charging points not currently costing anything to charge your electric vehicle and ev charging cables being available at very affordable prices, running an electric car is inexpensive. These free charging points are usually located in shopping centres, public car parks, supermarkets, hotels and sometimes service stations.

No Road Tax

In addition to not having to pay out for expensive fuel, if you drive an electric vehicle, you don’t have to pay road tax either. This is because vehicle road tax is based on carbon dioxide emissions, so electric cars are exempt from first year road tax.

Beneficial For The Environment

The biggest benefit and reason why people opt for electric cars is because of their contribution towards improving air quality in cities and towns. As electric cars don’t have a tailpipe, they don’t produce any carbon dioxide emissions. In turn, this reduces air pollution and give us cleaners streets.

What’s more, electric vehicles can also help with noise pollution, especially where speeds are low in cities. EVs are quieter than conventional vehicles, so driving electric creates a more peaceful environment.

As the UK government has set a target to stop selling petrol and diesel cars by 2040, by purchasing an electric car for your first car, you will be one step ahead.

Automatic Electric Cars

Like conventional vehicles, some electric cars are available as automatic instead of manual. This is perfect for first drivers, as they don’t have to change gear, as well as get to grips with driving on the road on their own without an instructor. Even if you have gained a driving license for manual cars, having an automatic is easier to drive and allows new drivers to focus on other cars on the road instead.

Short Journeys

If you aren’t going to be travelling far and only need a car for commuting and short journeys, an electric car is perfect as a first car. It provides a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, with each electric car having a different driving range for their tank. If you live in Central London, having an electric car allows you to drive around the city with ease.

Low Running Cost

As previously mentioned, running an electric vehicle is affordable and has a low cost. Not only can you buy a second-hand electric car to save money on purchasing a brand new one, but charging the car is free and you don’t have to pay road tax. One of the most noticeable things about getting your first car is the cost of running it, but with an electric car you can enjoy a low running cost.

So, buying an electric car for your first car is a very good idea. Not only is it cost-effective, but it also means that you can contribute to helping the environment too.