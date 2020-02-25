Chris Buescher – Fontana Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Auto Club 400 – Sunday, March 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Auto Club Speedway

· Buescher makes his sixth Cup Series start at Fontana on Sunday. In five prior starts, he has an average finish of 24.8 with a best finish of 16th last season.

· Buescher has qualified particularly well in Fontana with a pair of top-14 efforts in the last two events including a career-best 12th in 2018.

· Buescher made his NASCAR Cup Series career debut at Fontana in 2015, filling in for David Ragan and earning a 20th-place finish.

· Buescher has two Xfinity Series starts in Fontana for Jack Roush in the No. 60 machine, finishing 14th in 2014 and fifth in 2015.

Luke Lambert at Auto Club Speedway

· Lambert will call his eighth Cup Series race from Fontana this Sunday with an average finish of 17.9. He has a best finish of fifth at the 2-mile track, which came in 2015 with Ryan Newman in the No. 31.

· Outside of last season, Lambert finished top-20 or better in five of the six prior events at Auto Club, including a 15th-place result in 2017. He and Newman also posted four-consecutive top-10 qualifying efforts from 2015-18, qualifying ninth twice (2015, 2018), fourth in 2016 and fifth in 2017.

· Lambert also called one Xfinity Series race with Elliott Sadler in 2012, finishing ninth after starting fifth.

Recapping Las Vegas

After qualifying was rained out on Saturday in Las Vegas, Buescher was forced to start 23rd in his Fastenal Ford, but quickly made up ground and came home with a 14th-place result to remain top-10 in points early on in 2020.

On the Car

Fastenal celebrates its 10th season with Roush Fenway Racing in 2020. The Minnesota company spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.