NASCAR Cup PR Bobby Labonte Reflects On NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bobby Labonte Reflects On NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction

By Official Release
-

Legendary Driver Talks About the Big Night, What’s Next

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – (February 26, 2020) – Now that NASCAR legend Bobby Labonte has had a little time to rest and reflect on one of the biggest moments of his career, his recent induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, he’s gearing up for what’s next: continuing his broadcasting career, growing his already-successful marketing and public relations agency, and possibly racing again.

On induction night, Labonte’s brother Terry, a fellow driver and a NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2016 inductee, was on hand to introduce Bobby and present him with the Hall of Fame ring. Bobby even surprised his brother by wearing the same tie that Terry wore when he was inducted. They shared a funny moment when Bobby slipped his brother a $20 bill – partial payment for all that Terry has done for him over the years.

In his induction speech, Bobby Labonte spoke about growing up in a racing family in South Texas, idolizing his brother on the racetrack, and eventually following in Terry’s footsteps.

“After all these years, I got to stand on the NASCAR Hall of Fame stage and thank my brother, our parents, my children and my wife, Kristin,” said Labonte. “That was a moment I will never forget. So many people were part of my journey to the Hall of Fame, and most of them were in the audience that night. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell them how much I appreciate them and what they mean to me.”

Labonte got his first break as a full-time Cup Series driver in 1993, and became a success in all three of NASCAR’s national series. His career highlights include 21 trips to Victory Lane and the 2000 Cup Series title. He’s also the first of four drivers to win both a Cup and Xfinity Series championship.

Of course, racing is still in Labonte’s blood, and he may not be ready to permanently hang up his fire suit. He made his modified debut at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. last year, and is open to continuing to challenge himself on the historically tough track. In 2018, he ran the full NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and returned to Europe to race in Valencia, Spain in 2019.

This season, Labonte continues in his role as a FOX NASCAR analyst for the network’s studio coverage on NASCAR Race Hub and NASCAR Race Day. He also travels around the country for appearances, meeting with fans at various venues and events.

“I am excited to be going into my fourth year with FS1, NASCAR Race Hub and NASCAR Race Day. I get to report on and discuss the sport I love, with people and fans I really enjoy,” said Labonte. “The transition has been a natural one for me because we all work well together and I love being part of a great team.”

Labonte is also a successful businessman, serving as CEO of Breaking Limits, a full-service marketing and public relations agency he manages with his wife, Kristin. He and his brother, Terry, also own Longhorn Chassis, a leading manufacturer of Late Model and Modified chassis.

About Bobby Labonte
Bobby Labonte is not only a successful NASCAR driver and NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductee, he is also a successful television race analyst, businessman, and philanthropist. Labonte is in his fourth year as a race analyst for FS1. He currently owns Breaking Limits, a full-service marketing, public relations, sponsorship, and events agency, he’s a co-owner of Longhorn Chassis, a successful dirt late model and modified chassis and fabrication business and he leads the Bobby Labonte Foundation, which works in partnership with the local community to empower parents, families, and children to build a strong foundation for childrens’ futures.

Official Release

