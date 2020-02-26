RCR Event Preview – Auto Club Speedway

Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series History at Auto Club Speedway … In 90 overall NASCAR Cup Series starts at Auto Club Speedway, RCR Chevrolet teams have earned one win (Kevin Harvick – 2011), three pole awards (Mike Skinner – April 2000, Austin Dillon – 2016 and 2019), 12 top-five and 30 top-10 finishes. RCR has a 19.1 average starting position and a 16.5 average finishing position at the moderately-banked D-shaped race track.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,998 NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 51 pole awards,108 wins, 490 top-five finishes and 1,077 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.8 and an average finishing position of 16.3. RCR has earned 16 total championships (six NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, seven NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

Catch the Action … The Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway will be televised live Sunday, March 1 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This Week’s Dow Coatings Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Auto Club Speedway … Dillon has six previous NASCAR Cup Series starts to his credit at Auto Club Speedway, earning back-to-back top-10 finishes each of the last two years. He is a two-time pole award winner at the 2.0-mile track (2016 and 2019). Dillon is a former NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner at Auto Club Speedway.

Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team … Austin Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by recreating in the lab one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack. After 7 years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer and more precise. Stay up to date with Dow’s exciting developments at www.dow.com/sportsand follow us on Twitter @DowSports & @DowNewsroom.

Welcome, Dow Coating Materials … Dow Coating Materials is the most innovative coatings raw material supplier in the world; driving fundamental shifts in the coatings industry and moving the market as the expert’s expert in coatings solutions. Through its mission of collaboration, inspiration, innovation and growth, the business provides material products, science, technology, and manufacturing solutions to the architectural and industrial coatings industry worldwide. Dow Coating Materials manufacturing and R&D footprint spans across all major geographic markets where Dow does business. For more information, please visit https://www.dow.com/en-us/industries/consumer/paints-and-coatings.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

There were several instances last season at 1.5-mile tracks where you showed a lot of speed, particularly in qualifying. I know you worked on that throughout the season to try to transfer that to race day. You don’t get track testing during the off season, but with the new camaro and any simulation stuff that you’ve done, do you feel like you’re in a better position to start this season?

“That was a direction that some of the people at RCR thought that was the way to go. Obviously, it showed speed in qualifying, but didn’t race well. We were trying our hardest to make it race well and it just never really worked out for us last year. I would say our best race of the year was our last race of the year at Homestead, where we consistently ran inside the top-10 the whole race, drove from 22nd to the top 10 by the first segment and was able to maintain there. We’ve based most of our stuff this off season off of that car and that design, and just trying to make it better. I, personally, feel like at these 1.5-mile tracks, there’s a very good happy-medium place that you have to find in qualifying to make yourself feel good going into the race. I don’t want to be the pole guy most of the time. It worked in Michigan, I think by Joey Logano. I don’t know how many pole-sitters actually won last year, maybe Kevin Harvick was one of them. But I think with the direction we go, we aren’t really focused on qualifying as much and I think that’s a good thing. If we qualify on the pole, we weren’t trying to. But that would be nice that if that happens.”

We only go to Auto Club Speedway once a year. How much have we leaned about these cars in the year since you’ve been at Auto Club Speedway?

“We’ve learned a lot. We’ve had thoughts throughout the process of where we felt like we needed to be with our cars. We’ve done it wrong, and we’ve gotten it close. I felt like at the end of the year, the last race of the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway was a good race for us. I hope that says something because Auto Club Speedway has the same type of asphalt as Homestead-Miami. The asphalt wears the tires a lot. They are both big, older tracks. I’m looking forward to taking something similar to what we had at Homestead-Miami Speedway to Auto Club Speedway and improving on our 10th-place finish from last year. We did sit on the pole last year, so that was nice.”

Are you one of the guys that gets sad when they eventually have to repave the worn out tracks?

“Yes. I did an appearance at Auto Club Speedway not too long ago and I told the track officials, ‘whatever you do, don’t repave it!’ Or, wait to repave it until you can figure out how to make an asphalt that is very similar to what is on the track now.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 I Am Second Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Auto Club Speedway … Tyler Reddick will make his debut NASCAR Cup Series start at Auto Club Speedway this weekend. The Corning, California native has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, having collected one pole and two top-10 finishes at the track.

About I Am Second … I Am Second is a non-profit that ignites hope and inspires people to live for something greater than themselves. Launched in 2008, the iamsecond.com website features more than 100 powerful short films of athletes, actors, models, musicians, cultural influencers and everyday people who have found hope through a relationship with Jesus. Watch their stories and find out more at iamsecond.com.

Meet Reddick … Fans can meet Reddick when he takes part in the Auto Club Speedway Tweet-Up located at Lefty’s Fun Zone in the FanZone on Sunday, March 1, beginning at 8:45 a.m. local time.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

Is Auto Club Speedway as fun to drive as everyone says it is with all of the options in lane choice that you have there?

“Yes, Auto Club is one of my favorite tracks we visit. Last year, we ran fourth there, but it was definitely a race where if I bided by time a little bit more, I could have inherited the lead when Kyle Busch had his speeding penalty and potentially won. That’s definitely a lesson learned that I can use going back there this weekend, even in the Cup Series. I’m excited for the challenge that this No. 8 I Am Second Chevrolet will present this weekend. There really are just so many options in lane choice every lap at Auto Club, and that makes it a really fun track to race on. The straightaways are where the real fun begins, especially when everyone gets bunched up together and we start racing three or four-wide on the restarts.”

What’s the biggest challenge at Auto Club Speedway? The seams, the bumps or something else?

“It’s really a moving target as the weekend goes on. During the start of the weekend, you have to watch for the seams since it’s so slick out there. Normally, the Xfinity cars are the first ones on the track, so I’m normally very careful. Now that I’m in the Cup Series, it may be a little different. I think this weekend will be fairly similar to Las Vegas where we started out running wide open, and I’ll have to run like that until the handling starts to go away in our No. 8 I Am Second Chevrolet when you have to start lifting. Then it’ll be important to assess why the handling is changing and how to adjust our car correctly to battle that.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Auto Club Speedway … In 60 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the two-mile speedway, RCR has captured two victories with drivers Jeff Burton (2007) and Austin Dillon (2016). The Welcome, N.C., organization has completed 8,721 laps of the 9,004 (96.9 percent) that they have competed. RCR has accumulated five pole awards, 20 top-five and 37 top-10 finishes, led 272 laps and averages a starting position of 10.3 and finishing position of 11.9.

Welcome, Anthony Alfredo … Anthony Alfredo will be making both his NASCAR Xfinity Series and Richard Childress Racing debut this weekend in the No. 21 Anderson’s Maple Syrup Chevrolet at Auto Club Speedway.

Catch the Action … Coverage of this week’s Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, February 29, beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX Sports 1. It will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.

Anthony Alfredo and the No. 21 Anderson’s Maple Syrup Chevrolet Camaro at Auto Club Speedway … Anthony Alfredo will be making his debut start in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and for Richard Childress Racing during this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway. Alfredo has 13 previous starts in the NASCAR Truck Series, with a best finish of eighth at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May 2019.

About Anderson’s Maple Syrup … In 1928, Paul Anderson first shared the distinct taste of Wisconsin’s Northwoods by producing sweet pure maple syrup and starting a 90-year pure maple syrup tradition. Three generations later his grandson, Steve Anderson, still carries on this syrup making heritage by bottling pure maple syrup from the same sugar bush his grandfather tapped for so many years. Anderson’s Maple Syrup is pure, all natural and a healthy alternative for families. From its humble roots in Cumberland, Wisconsin; Anderson’s Maple Syrup is still made with the love your family would expect. Try Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup in coffee or tea as a sweetener, and on ice cream as a topping. Today, some of the top barbecue grillers and chefs in the country eye Anderson’s as one of the best ingredients and glazes for most meats, fruits & veggies for summertime use and ham glazes for the special occasions. From our farm to your kitchen Anderson’s can be found in grocery & specialty stores around the country. “Everything tastes better with Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup”. For more information on Anderson’s Maple Syrup, visit andersonsmaplesyrup.com, and follow Anderson’s Maple Syrup Racing on Twitter via @AndersonsMaple and on Facebook via AndersonsMapleSyrup.

Powered by Pure Fuel … The Anderson family eats, breathes, and sleeps Pure Maple Syrup. They have for over 90 years! When Steve Anderson’s sister started talking about the energy gels that she and her friends use during marathon training, he was listening. They’ve heard one common complaint – these gels are thick and even with plenty of water can be difficult to swallow and digest. It got him thinking. What is it that your body needs to keep you fueled when working out? A little research quickly revealed that the family’s passion is good for something other than breakfast. It turns out, Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup has the same nutrients that endurance athletes and mid-endurance athletes need but is easier to swallow and digest when working out. So, they put Anderson’s Organic Pure Maple Syrup in a gel packet and called it Pure Fuel. Pure because it is an All Natural, Organic Pure Maple Syrup with nothing added. It is straight from the tree to you. Fuel because it supports your performance with natural nutrients that your body needs like manganese, zinc and potassium, along with over 60 antioxidants. The most obvious source of Fuel for athletes is carbohydrate intake. Research shows that the most efficient way to replenish carbs while working out is with a combination of fructose and glucose, and guess what? Pure Maple Syrup and Pure Fuel are natural sources for these energy boosters! With Pure Fuel there is no need for chemical manipulation or additives. So, give Pure Fuel a try. The Anderson family think you’ll find that, just like Steve Anderson’s sister and her friends, this stuff works! Visit OrganicPureFuel.com to learn more.

Meet Alfredo … Anthony Alfredo is scheduled to participate in the Xfinity Series autograph session at the Fan Zone Stage on Friday, February 28, beginning at 3:30 p.m. local time.

ANTHONY ALFREDO QUOTES:

How does it feel to be making your NASCAR Xfinity Series debut for a team like Richard Childress Racing?

“I am definitely eager to strap into the No. 21 Anderson’s Maple Syrup Chevrolet Camaro for the first time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next weekend. On top of taking the next step in my career to an even higher and more competitive level, it is a true honor to make my debut with Richard Childress Racing. I am so thankful to them for providing me with the opportunity to drive the iconic No. 21 car for most of this season. I hope to make Richard Childress Racing, my partners and my fans proud.”

You’ve never raced at Auto Club Speedway before. What are your expectations for your debut this weekend?

“I am excited to head to a new track, but I’m sure it’ll make my debut even more of a challenge since I also have never driven a NASCAR Xfinity Series car yet. With that being said, I have spent valuable time on the simulator to best prepare myself and get familiar with the track, along with how the cars drive. I am confident we have the best crew and equipment with Richard Childress Racing, so I want to take advantage of that as well as the things I’ve learned from talking with my teammates to have as successful of a first race as possible.”