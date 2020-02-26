NASCAR Track News SKYLAR ASTIN, STAR OF “ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST,” TO PERFORM NATIONAL ANTHEM AHEAD...

SKYLAR ASTIN, STAR OF “ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST,” TO PERFORM NATIONAL ANTHEM AHEAD OF FANSHIELD 500 AT PHOENIX RACEWAY

By Official Release
-

Flyover to feature four F-35 combat jets from Luke Air Force Base

PHOENIX – Phoenix Raceway announced today that actor Skylar Astin, star of NBC’s hit series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” as well as the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, will perform the national anthem prior to the FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 8. The green flag for the FanShield 500 is set to drop at 12:30 p.m. MT.

“I am so honored and excited to perform the National Anthem at the FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series race,” Astin said. “A huge thank you to NASCAR and Phoenix Raceway for welcoming me to this awesome opportunity.”

A native New Yorker, Astin’s first break came as “Georg” in the 2006 cultural phenomenon “Spring Awakening,” which went on to win eight Tony Awards. Most recently, Astin starred opposite Golden Globe-winner Rachel Bloom in the final season of The CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and also portrayed the iconic role of “Tony” in Carnegie Hall’s performance of “West Side Story.” This summer, he can be seen in “Secret Society of Second Born Royals,” an original film for Disney+.

Upon the culmination of Astin’s performance, four F-35 combat jets from Luke Air Force Base will fly over Phoenix Raceway. The world-renowned base, located just 15 miles north of the track, is home to the largest F-35 wing in the world and houses 70% of the world’s F-35 pilots.

Tickets to the upcoming FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, March 6-8, are available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 866-408-RACE (7223), or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

About Phoenix Raceway

Home to the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2020, the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, March 6-8, will kick off the race season at Phoenix Raceway, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the new addition of the ARCA Menards Series. For the first time in the history of the sport, Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 6-8. Over the three day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, driving schools and Segway tours. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Track News

Don’t Hit Snooze! Secure Your Official Travel...

Official Release - 0
With world’s greatest drivers set to return to Talladega Superspeedway April 26, for the 2020 GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series event, fans have an easy way to plan their trip to experience the three- and four-wide, nail-biting action LIVE with an Official Travel Package from PRIMESPORT, the Official Fan Travel Partner of Talladega Superspeedway.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

AMS to recognize its most loyal fans...

Official Release - 0
Loyal supporters of Atlanta Motor Speedway are getting some love in a new way when they arrive for this year’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

TICKETS OFFICIALLY ON SALE NOW FOR DARLINGTON...

Official Release - 0
Grandstand tickets, race weekend experiences (hospitality, pre-race pit passes and other enhancements) and camping for Darlington Raceway’s NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500® and NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 on September 4-6, are now officially on sale to the general public.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

AMS unveils 60th Anniversary pace car with...

Official Release - 0
Dawsonville’s Chase Elliott helped Atlanta Motor Speedway get race fans ready for the March 15th Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

TICKETS FOR NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND AT PHOENIX...

Official Release - 0
Tickets for the first-ever NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway will go on sale to the public tomorrow, February 18.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

One Final Time! Talladega Superspeedway’s two Special...

Official Release - 0
One Option is a $48 GEICO 500 Grandstand Ticket; Second Choice Consists...
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

XFINITY Series PR

Chastain to Cap off National FFA Week in Fontana

Official Release - 0
“The hood of my racecar this weekend will have over 2,000 signatures of FFA students, faculty and Alumni. I’m also a lifetime member. Make sure to check out our FFA special paint scheme car this weekend in Fontana – the No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy.”
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Fontana Preview

Official Release - 0
Fresh off of his first top-10 finish of the season, Michael Annett heads to Auto Club Speedway fourth in series points after two races.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Bobby Labonte Reflects On NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction

Official Release - 0
Now that NASCAR legend Bobby Labonte has had a little time to rest and reflect on one of the biggest moments of his career, his recent induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, he's gearing up for what's next:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chris Buescher – Fontana Advance

Official Release - 0
Buescher makes his sixth Cup Series start at Fontana on Sunday. In five prior starts, he has an average finish of 24.8 with a best finish of 16th last season.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

No. 6 Ford – Fontana Advance

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain makes his second start as the fill-in for Ryan Newman in the No. 6 Ford. He will make his third Cup Series start at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, and eighth overall at the 2-mile track.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Track News

Don’t Hit Snooze! Secure Your Official Travel Package to the 2020 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway through PRIMESPORT

Official Release - 0
With world’s greatest drivers set to return to Talladega Superspeedway April 26, for the 2020 GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series event, fans have an easy way to plan their trip to experience the three- and four-wide, nail-biting action LIVE with an Official Travel Package from PRIMESPORT, the Official Fan Travel Partner of Talladega Superspeedway.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

AMS to recognize its most loyal fans with new concourse addition

Official Release - 0
Loyal supporters of Atlanta Motor Speedway are getting some love in a new way when they arrive for this year’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

TICKETS OFFICIALLY ON SALE NOW FOR DARLINGTON RACEWAY’S NASCAR EVENTS!

Official Release - 0
Grandstand tickets, race weekend experiences (hospitality, pre-race pit passes and other enhancements) and camping for Darlington Raceway’s NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500® and NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 on September 4-6, are now officially on sale to the general public.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

AMS unveils 60th Anniversary pace car with Chase Elliott at Georgia Racing Hall of Fame

Official Release - 0
Dawsonville’s Chase Elliott helped Atlanta Motor Speedway get race fans ready for the March 15th Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

TICKETS FOR NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND AT PHOENIX RACEWAY ON SALE TOMORROW

Official Release - 0
Tickets for the first-ever NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway will go on sale to the public tomorrow, February 18.
Read more
Previous articleBobby Labonte Reflects On NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction
Next articleJR Motorsports — NXS Fontana Preview

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com