Looking for NASCAR related activities? Look no further!

NASCAR racing is a sport that has many aficionados in the States but also worldwide. These fans, besides attending NASCAR races, are always looking for other NASCAR related activities to do and to try.

So, whether you are located in America or you are simply visiting it on vacation, there are many things that you can do and many cool stuff to try. We have selected some of the best of those activities and we are presenting those to you.

Nascar go-karts?

This is actually a thing and anyone can try it. A single race lasts about 1-2 hours and it is an activity you can try out with your family and your kids or with your colleagues after a stressful conference. Needless to say that if you are a races & fun seeker this is just the activity for you.

This is, also, an indoor go-kart track located in Florida, so no matter the weather you are always safe. You can book your ticket through 365tickets as well as find more about 365tickets and about any other NASCAR related activities through their platform.

Besides this indoor road course that is located in Florida, you can also try out the Victory Lane Indoor Karting, reportedly the fastest in Carolina and one of the fastest in America. You get a chance to drive a top-of-the-line racing kart and challenge your friends and family while going full-speed.



If you are not a fan of the indoors, there is also an outdoor facility, the famous GoPro Motorplex. This track is usually visited by NASCAR drivers. This is a karting track that is based on the infamous Kartdromo Parma circuit in Italy.

NASCAR Hall of Fame, the place to be

Located in North Carolina, the Hall of Fame museum pays a tribute to the history of NASCAR and to its drivers. But this is no ordinary museum. It is also an interactive racing experience. Do not miss the “Glory Road”, a ramp where you can see racetracks and historic race cars from around the U.S. Make sure to book your ticket since the museum can get pretty crowded with many people.

Furthermore, you can access the museum’s gift shop where you can find many souvenirs, memorabilia and merchandise. Besides the museum shop, if you are a NASCAR fan, there are many race shops around to visit if you want to buy something special. You can visit them one by one, individually or you can book a tour.

Whichever of the above mentioned activities you choose to do, just remember to book your ticket in advance. You might also come across several offers or sales so it is always advisable to keep an eye on websites such as 365tickets. You might also find information and reviews about other NASCAR related events that other people have tried. You can read about their own experience and choose whether this activity is for you or not.