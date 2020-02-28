NASCAR Cup PR CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Austin Dillon Breakout Highlights

CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Austin Dillon Breakout Highlights

By Official Release
-

NASCAR CUP SERIES
AUTO CLUB 400
AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY
TEAM CHEVY BREAKOUT SESSION HIGHLIGHTS
FEBRUARY 28, 2020

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW COATINGS CAMARO ZLI ILE MEDIA BREAKOUT SESSION HIGHLIGHTS:

ABOUT RUNNING TRUCKS FOR GMS THIS YEAR: “I don’t have a relationship with GMS. I never ran one of their trucks. It would be fun to run five or six races this year but I don’t have the sponsorship it takes to run a truck and no one has come to me about it.”

HOW AGGRESSIVE CAN YOU BE HERE AT FONTANA?
“You can be very aggressive on restarts and really gain a lot, but you also can hurt yourself after a couple of laps it you used up your tires so you have to find the happy medium. You might let a guy go at the start of a run and then you can see him come backwards. That’s what makes it kind of fun with the older worn out surface.”

THOUGHTS ON CHANGES TO THE 2020 CAMARO:
“I think its pretty good. You saw more Chevys up front at Vegas. The Hendrick cars ran very well and we got going pretty good and are keying off of that. Today in practice you could see Chevys that are fast. These guys are just constantly working to get it better. It’s good to start the season off with some speed in the Camaro ZL1 1LE. But we are still working hard to keep it competitive.”

EARLY ON, YOU EXPRESSED SOME INTEREST IN THE BOUNTY, HOW IS THAT COMING ALONG?
“I’m still working on it. I’d like to build a chassis out of RCR and get to Texas or Kansas. I really wanted Homestead. That was my first choice, but we just can’t get it done by then. I’m still working on it. If the two that are going after it, Chase or Larson, then we will work on trying to sneak in and get to Texas or Kansas and see if we can get it done.”

HOW IS THE CHEVY APPROACH WORKING THROUGH THE NEW BODY? “It’s closer. It seems to be working better. We are in the wind tunnel together working hard. Trying to get the body better for all teams. It seems to be working better. We are closer than we have ever been. Obviously Daytona didn’t go as planned, so we need to get better at that. But the whole Chevy organization is working hard to get our cars faster.”

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet
Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota NCS Auto Club Quotes — Martin...

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. was made available to media at Auto Club Speedway:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Kyle Larson Breakout...

Official Release - 0
KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1 1LE BREAKOUT SESSION HIGHLIGHTS: ON THE ‘KYLE BUSCH CHALLENGE’, WERE YOU SURPRISED THAT YOUR ‘CHERRIES TWEET’ SPARKED ALL THIS? “Yeah, I guess. It was really a joke. I’m not offended with Kyle Busch wins Truck races. I actually like it a lot because I feel like it helps expose the guys that are good and the ones who aren’t."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: California (Brad Keselowski Media...

Official Release - 0
IF GIVEN THE OPPORTUNITY TO RACE A TRUCK FOR THIS BOUNTY THAT IS OUT THERE, WOULD YOU BE INTERESTED? “Yeah, whether it was with a bounty or without a bounty I would love to run Truck Series races. It just hasn’t presented itself with a feasible opportunity."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: California (Ryan Blaney Media...

Official Release - 0
YOU ARE RUNNING A SPECIAL PAINT SCHEME TO HONOR KOBE BRYAN THIS WEEKEND, YOU GOT TO MEET HIM RIGHT? “Yeah,I got to meet him In 2018 and talked to him for 20 minutes or so at a dinner. I will never forget that experience. It was really, really cool."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: California (Matt DiBenedetto Media...

Official Release - 0
WHAT DID YOU LEARN IN THE SECOND PRACTICE? “We got the car even better. That is all you can ask for. It was good. We are figuring out what we need to be good in the race on the long run. The temperature is going to be way different. It was a much smoother couple of practices than Las Vegas because there a lot of people were way off on balance and everyone was really loose. We have it pretty close here. I think it is really competitive.”
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: William Byron Breakout...

Official Release - 0
WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA 24 TRIBUTE CAMARO ZL1 1LE BREAKOUT SESSION HIGHLIGHTS:
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota NCS Auto Club Quotes — Martin Truex Jr.

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. was made available to media at Auto Club Speedway:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Kyle Larson Breakout Highlights

Official Release - 0
KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1 1LE BREAKOUT SESSION HIGHLIGHTS: ON THE ‘KYLE BUSCH CHALLENGE’, WERE YOU SURPRISED THAT YOUR ‘CHERRIES TWEET’ SPARKED ALL THIS? “Yeah, I guess. It was really a joke. I’m not offended with Kyle Busch wins Truck races. I actually like it a lot because I feel like it helps expose the guys that are good and the ones who aren’t."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: California (Brad Keselowski Media Availability)

Official Release - 0
IF GIVEN THE OPPORTUNITY TO RACE A TRUCK FOR THIS BOUNTY THAT IS OUT THERE, WOULD YOU BE INTERESTED? “Yeah, whether it was with a bounty or without a bounty I would love to run Truck Series races. It just hasn’t presented itself with a feasible opportunity."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: California (Ryan Blaney Media Availability)

Official Release - 0
YOU ARE RUNNING A SPECIAL PAINT SCHEME TO HONOR KOBE BRYAN THIS WEEKEND, YOU GOT TO MEET HIM RIGHT? “Yeah,I got to meet him In 2018 and talked to him for 20 minutes or so at a dinner. I will never forget that experience. It was really, really cool."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: California (Matt DiBenedetto Media Availability)

Official Release - 0
WHAT DID YOU LEARN IN THE SECOND PRACTICE? “We got the car even better. That is all you can ask for. It was good. We are figuring out what we need to be good in the race on the long run. The temperature is going to be way different. It was a much smoother couple of practices than Las Vegas because there a lot of people were way off on balance and everyone was really loose. We have it pretty close here. I think it is really competitive.”
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota NCS Auto Club Quotes — Martin Truex Jr.

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. was made available to media at Auto Club Speedway:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Kyle Larson Breakout Highlights

Official Release - 0
KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1 1LE BREAKOUT SESSION HIGHLIGHTS: ON THE ‘KYLE BUSCH CHALLENGE’, WERE YOU SURPRISED THAT YOUR ‘CHERRIES TWEET’ SPARKED ALL THIS? “Yeah, I guess. It was really a joke. I’m not offended with Kyle Busch wins Truck races. I actually like it a lot because I feel like it helps expose the guys that are good and the ones who aren’t."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: California (Brad Keselowski Media Availability)

Official Release - 0
IF GIVEN THE OPPORTUNITY TO RACE A TRUCK FOR THIS BOUNTY THAT IS OUT THERE, WOULD YOU BE INTERESTED? “Yeah, whether it was with a bounty or without a bounty I would love to run Truck Series races. It just hasn’t presented itself with a feasible opportunity."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: California (Ryan Blaney Media Availability)

Official Release - 0
YOU ARE RUNNING A SPECIAL PAINT SCHEME TO HONOR KOBE BRYAN THIS WEEKEND, YOU GOT TO MEET HIM RIGHT? “Yeah,I got to meet him In 2018 and talked to him for 20 minutes or so at a dinner. I will never forget that experience. It was really, really cool."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: California (Matt DiBenedetto Media Availability)

Official Release - 0
WHAT DID YOU LEARN IN THE SECOND PRACTICE? “We got the car even better. That is all you can ask for. It was good. We are figuring out what we need to be good in the race on the long run. The temperature is going to be way different. It was a much smoother couple of practices than Las Vegas because there a lot of people were way off on balance and everyone was really loose. We have it pretty close here. I think it is really competitive.”
Read more
Previous articleCHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: William Byron Breakout Highlights
Next articleFord Performance NASCAR: California (Matt DiBenedetto Media Availability)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com