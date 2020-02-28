CHEVY NCS AT FONTANA: Austin Dillon Breakout Highlights

NASCAR CUP SERIES

AUTO CLUB 400

AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY BREAKOUT SESSION HIGHLIGHTS

FEBRUARY 28, 2020

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW COATINGS CAMARO ZLI ILE MEDIA BREAKOUT SESSION HIGHLIGHTS:

ABOUT RUNNING TRUCKS FOR GMS THIS YEAR: “I don’t have a relationship with GMS. I never ran one of their trucks. It would be fun to run five or six races this year but I don’t have the sponsorship it takes to run a truck and no one has come to me about it.”

HOW AGGRESSIVE CAN YOU BE HERE AT FONTANA?

“You can be very aggressive on restarts and really gain a lot, but you also can hurt yourself after a couple of laps it you used up your tires so you have to find the happy medium. You might let a guy go at the start of a run and then you can see him come backwards. That’s what makes it kind of fun with the older worn out surface.”

THOUGHTS ON CHANGES TO THE 2020 CAMARO:

“I think its pretty good. You saw more Chevys up front at Vegas. The Hendrick cars ran very well and we got going pretty good and are keying off of that. Today in practice you could see Chevys that are fast. These guys are just constantly working to get it better. It’s good to start the season off with some speed in the Camaro ZL1 1LE. But we are still working hard to keep it competitive.”

EARLY ON, YOU EXPRESSED SOME INTEREST IN THE BOUNTY, HOW IS THAT COMING ALONG?

“I’m still working on it. I’d like to build a chassis out of RCR and get to Texas or Kansas. I really wanted Homestead. That was my first choice, but we just can’t get it done by then. I’m still working on it. If the two that are going after it, Chase or Larson, then we will work on trying to sneak in and get to Texas or Kansas and see if we can get it done.”

HOW IS THE CHEVY APPROACH WORKING THROUGH THE NEW BODY? “It’s closer. It seems to be working better. We are in the wind tunnel together working hard. Trying to get the body better for all teams. It seems to be working better. We are closer than we have ever been. Obviously Daytona didn’t go as planned, so we need to get better at that. But the whole Chevy organization is working hard to get our cars faster.”

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.