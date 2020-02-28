Weekend schedule for Auto Club Speedway

This week the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Auto Club Speedway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series has two weeks off and will return to competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14.

The last five Cup Series races at Auto Club Speedway have been won by five different drivers: Kyle Busch (2019), Martin Truex Jr. (2018), Kyle Larson (2017), Jimmie Johnson (2016) and Brad Keselowski (2015). Cole Custer won last year’s Xfinity Series race at the 2-mile track.

There are 36 cars on the Xfinity Series preliminary entry list and 38 cars on the Cup Series preliminary entry list.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, February 28

3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice – FS1

4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Practice – FS1/MRN

5:02 p.m. – 5:27 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Final Practice – FS1

5:35 p.m. – 6:25 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice – FS1/MRN

Saturday, February 29

1:05 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) FS1

2:35 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) FS1/MRN

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Production Alliance Group 300 race (Stages 35/70/150 Laps = 300 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio



Sunday, March 1

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Auto Club 400 Cup Series race (Stages 60/120/200 Laps = 400 Miles) FOX/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio