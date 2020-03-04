NASCAR Cup PR DiBenedetto Ready To Slide Around Phoenix

DiBenedetto Ready To Slide Around Phoenix

By Official Release
-

In their first three races together, Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team have been to a superspeedway (Daytona), a 1.5-mile track (Las Vegas) and a two-mile oval (Auto Club Speedway). Over that stretch they’ve had a best finish of second, at Las Vegas, and an average finish of 11.3, which has propelled them to eighth place in the Cup Series points standings.

Now they head to Phoenix Raceway, which is a mile in length but races like a short track, and DiBenedetto is anxious to get there.

“It’s one my favorite tracks,” he said. “Short tracks and road courses are my personal best tracks.”

New to Phoenix and the other short tracks and road courses this year in a new aerodynamic package intended to put more emphasis on driver skills and increase competition in those events.

The changes include reducing the height of the rear spoiler from eight inches to 2.75 along with changes to the splitter and the radiator pan’s vertical fencing, all with the goal of reducing downforce.

It will be in place for 14 races, beginning this weekend.

“I’m really excited about the lower downforce,” DiBenedetto said. “It’ll be very racey, right up my alley.

“We’ll be sliding around more, which I will enjoy the most.”

DiBenedetto said he’s proud of his team’s start to 2020, but is still looking to do better.

“It’s not a bad start,” he said. “We’ve had top-five and top-10 speed. We just need to maximize all our opportunities.”

Qualifying for the FanShield 500 is set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m (2:30 p.m. Eastern Time), and the race is scheduled to start just after 12:35 p.m. (3:35 p.m. Eastern Time) with TV coverage on FOX.

About Motorcraft:

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to underhood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln Dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Omnicraft:

Omnicraft is part of the Ford lineup of parts brands: Ford Parts, Motorcraft and Omnicraft. Omnicraft is the exclusive non-Ford/Lincoln parts brand of premium aftermarket parts. With over a century of parts heritage to build upon, Omnicraft provides excellent quality and fit and is a preferred choice of professional automotive technicians. To find out more about Omnicraft, visitwww.omnicraftautoparts.com or contact your local Ford or Lincoln Dealership.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine vehicle maintenance including tire repair and replacement with a Low Tire Price Guarantee and a full menu of automotive services including oil and filter, brakes, alignments, batteries, and shocks and struts on all vehicle makes and models. Service is performed by certified technicians at more than 1,000 locations worldwide while you wait, and no appointment is necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Matt DiBenedetto in the famous No. 21 racer.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Phoenix

Official Release - 0
Chase Elliott on testing the waters at Phoenix Raceway: “Phoenix is a great race track -- a good place for myself and the No. 9 team to start our partnership with UniFirst. Hopefully we can go, have a good run and learn something for later in season since the championship race is now at Phoenix.”
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chris Buescher – Phoenix Advance

Official Release - 0
Buescher makes his ninth Cup Series start at Phoenix on Sunday. In eight prior starts, he has an average finish of 25.6 with a best finish of 16th.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

No. 6 Ford – Phoenix Advance

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain makes his fifth NCS start at Phoenix Raceway this weekend and third as the fill-in driver for Ryan Newman.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview 03.04.20

Official Release - 0
NASCAR wraps up its west coast tripleheader while the ARCA Menards Series kicks of its 10-race Sioux Chief Showdown at Phoenix Raceway and USAC gets back to the dirt in Illinois this weekend.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Phoenix Raceway

Official Release - 0
Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series History at Phoenix Raceway ... Team owner Richard Childress has six victories at Phoenix Raceway, ranking him third on the all-time car owner victories list at the Avondale, Ariz. facility.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Phoenix

Official Release - 0
Phoenix Preview: The series makes its way to Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway before heading back east, and Hamlin looks to repeat his success he had last season in the desert where he won the Bluegreen Vacations 500.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Phoenix

Official Release - 0
Chase Elliott on testing the waters at Phoenix Raceway: “Phoenix is a great race track -- a good place for myself and the No. 9 team to start our partnership with UniFirst. Hopefully we can go, have a good run and learn something for later in season since the championship race is now at Phoenix.”
Read more
Miscellaneous

Bagged and Boosted S550 Mustang Build | Hot Lap

Official Release - 0
In this episode of AmericanMuscle’s (AM) Hot Lap YouTube series, Justin Dugan grabs the keys to AM employee Kylen’s 2017 Mustang GT for a Mustang build that includes #allthemods.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Haley Taking Big Picture Approach Heading to Phoenix Raceway

Official Release - 0
“We are headed to Phoenix Raceway this weekend coming off a top-five run at Auto Club Speedway. We had an awesome car there and we were fast all weekend."
Read more
Featured Section 2

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart to compete in NASCAR Xfinity Series Race July 4 at Indianapolis

Official Release - 0
Tony Stewart will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race July 4 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a Ford Mustang from Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR).
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chris Buescher – Phoenix Advance

Official Release - 0
Buescher makes his ninth Cup Series start at Phoenix on Sunday. In eight prior starts, he has an average finish of 25.6 with a best finish of 16th.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Phoenix

Official Release - 0
Chase Elliott on testing the waters at Phoenix Raceway: “Phoenix is a great race track -- a good place for myself and the No. 9 team to start our partnership with UniFirst. Hopefully we can go, have a good run and learn something for later in season since the championship race is now at Phoenix.”
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chris Buescher – Phoenix Advance

Official Release - 0
Buescher makes his ninth Cup Series start at Phoenix on Sunday. In eight prior starts, he has an average finish of 25.6 with a best finish of 16th.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

No. 6 Ford – Phoenix Advance

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain makes his fifth NCS start at Phoenix Raceway this weekend and third as the fill-in driver for Ryan Newman.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview 03.04.20

Official Release - 0
NASCAR wraps up its west coast tripleheader while the ARCA Menards Series kicks of its 10-race Sioux Chief Showdown at Phoenix Raceway and USAC gets back to the dirt in Illinois this weekend.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Phoenix Raceway

Official Release - 0
Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series History at Phoenix Raceway ... Team owner Richard Childress has six victories at Phoenix Raceway, ranking him third on the all-time car owner victories list at the Avondale, Ariz. facility.
Read more
Previous articleBagged and Boosted S550 Mustang Build | Hot Lap
Next articleHendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Phoenix

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com