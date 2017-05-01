Truex fastest in first practice

Tweet Martin Truex Jr. posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Kansas Speedway. Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Kansas Speedway.

The driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 29.179 and a speed of 185.065 mph. Ryan Blaney was second in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford with a time of 29.200 and a speed of 184.932 mph. Erik Jones was third in his No. 77 Furniture Row Toyota with a time of 29.253 and a speed of 184.596 mph. Matt Kenseth was fourth in his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 29.263 and a speed of 184.533 mph. Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 29.275 and a speed of 184.458 mph.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who clocked in the sixth fastest single-lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 182.216 mph.

Right after posting his fastest lap, Jones’s car got loose, spun out exiting Turn 4 and travelled through the infield grass. The only damage the team reported on Twitter were flat right-side tires.

