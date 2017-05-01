Kyle Busch fastest in final practice

Tweet Kyle Busch posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Kansas Speedway. Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Kyle Busch topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Kansas Speedway.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 28.279 and a speed of 187.963 mph. Kyle Larson was second in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 28.749 and a speed of 187.833 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was third in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota with a time of 28.830 and a speed of 187.305 mph. Ryan Blaney was fourth in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford with a time of 28.849 and a speed of 187.182 mph. Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-five in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford with a time of 28.857 and a speed of 187.130 mph.

Jimmie Johnson, who clocked in the seventh fastest single lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 181.513 mph.

Five minutes into the session, Larson hit the outside wall in Turn 1. The damage to the right-rear corner panel forced the team to roll out their backup car.

“I’ve been extremely loose all day,” Larson said. “I think a lot of people have. I don’t know why we are all fighting loose, but we made some big adjustments between the two practices there and I was still really loose. I felt like my (Turns) 1 and 2 was better this practice than the one before. (Turns) 3 and 4 is where I really thought I was going to crash if I was to crash today. Back there when I wrecked, I just tried to open my entry up a little bit so it would maybe help my corner out and I just got really loose before I ever even really got to the corner. I had to chase it up and smacked the wall pretty hard. So, back-up car, but our back-up car should be pretty good.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **