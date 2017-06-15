Earnhardt Fastest in Final Practice at Daytona

Tweet Dale Earnhardt Jr. posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Daytona International Speedway. Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Daytona International Speedway.

The driver of the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 46.553 and a speed of 193.328 mph. Michael McDowell was second in his No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet with a time of 46.572 and a speed of 193.249 mph. Jimmie Johnson was third in his No. 48 HMS Chevrolet with a time of 46.577 and a speed of 193.228 mph. Brendan Gaughan was fourth in his No. 75 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 46.578 and a speed of 193.224 mph. Kasey Kahne rounded out the top-five in his No. 5 HMS Chevrolet with a time of 46.579 and a speed of 193.220 mph.

Clint Bowyer, Chase Elliott, Trevor Bayne, Erik Jones and Joey Logano rounded out the top-10.

Johnson posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 192.349 mph.

