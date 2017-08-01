Kyle Busch fastest in final XFINITY practice

Thu, Aug. 17, 2017

Kyle Busch posted the fastest time in final NASCAR XFINITY Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Busch topped the chart in final NASCAR XFINITY Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 15.435 and a speed of 124.315 mph. Joey Logano was second in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford with a time of 15.491 and a speed of 123.865 mph. Brennan Poole was third in his No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 15.526 and a speed of 123.586 mph. William Byron was fourth in his No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 15.553 and a speed of 123.372 mph. Justin Allgaier rounded out the top-five in his No. 7 JRM Chevrolet with a time of 15.561 and a speed of 123.308 mph.

Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer, Elliott Sadler, Matt Tifft and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top-10.

Allgaier posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 122.516 mph.

