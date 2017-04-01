Blaney fastest in final practice

Tweet Ryan Blaney posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ryan Blaney topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford was the fastest with a time of 14.926 and a speed of 128.554 mph. Kyle Larson was second in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 14.983 and a speed of 128.065 mph. Ryan Newman was third in his No. 31 Wood Brothers Racing Chevrolet with a time of 15.016 and a speed of 127.784 mph. Jamie McMurray was fourth in his No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 15.051 and a speed of 127.487 mph. Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 15.078 and a speed of 127.258 mph.

Chris Buescher, Trevor Bayne, Erik Jones, AJ Allmendinger and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top-10.

Matt Kenseth, who clocked in the 13th-fastest single lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 125.930 mph.

