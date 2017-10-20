Kahne Fastest in Final Practice at Talladega

Tweet Kasey Kahne posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Kasey Kahne topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway.

The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 50.078 and a speed of 191.222 mph. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was second in his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 50.118 and a speed of 191.069 mph. Kurt Busch was third in his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 50.332 and a speed of 190.257 mph. Trevor Bayne was fourth in his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford with a time of 50.373 and a speed of 190.102 mph. Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five in his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 50.472 and a speed of 189.729 mph.

Paul Menard, Brad Keselowski, Landon Cassill, Kevin Harvick and Chris Buescher rounded out the top-10.

Jamie McMurray was 12th, Jimmie Johnson was 14th, Matt Kenseth was 15th, Kyle Busch was 21st and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the Playoff drivers in 24th.

Earnhardt ran the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 182.542 mph.

First practice results

