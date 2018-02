Full Schedule for 2018 Daytona Speedweeks

Tweet Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 SKF Ford, and Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, lead the field past the green flag to start the weather delayed Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by NASCAR Via Getty Images.

By Staff Report | NASCAR.com

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will hit Daytona International Speedway in February for the highly anticipated Speedweeks to kick off the 2018 season for all three national series. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

Saturday, Feb. 10

10:35-11:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Advance Auto Parts Clash)

1:05-1:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1

3:05-3:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1

Sunday, Feb. 11

12:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds), FOX

3:00 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Advance Auto Parts Clash (75 laps, 187.5 miles), FS1

Thursday, Feb. 15

11:35 a.m.-12:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice, FS1

2:25-3:25 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series second practice, FS1

4:35-5:25 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS1

7:00 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am Duel 1 (60 laps, 150 miles), FS1

9:00 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am Duel 2 (60 laps, 150 miles), FS1

Friday, Feb. 16

12:05-12:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, FS1

1:05-1:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS1

2:05-2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1

3:05-3:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS1

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds), FS1

7:30 p.m. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 (100 laps, 250 miles), FS1

Saturday, Feb. 17

9:35 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds), FS1

12:05-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series PowerShares QQQ 300 (120 laps, 300 miles), FS1

Sunday, Feb. 18

2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (200 laps, 500 miles), FOX

