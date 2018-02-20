Larson Fastest in Second Practice at Las Vegas

Tweet Kyle Larson sits in his car during second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Photo: Rachel Myers/SpeedwayMedia.com

Kyle Larson topped the chart in second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet posted a time of 28.791 and a speed of 187.559 mph.

While not his first time on top of the leaderboard this weekend, it was the first time the Ford’s didn’t occupy the majority of the spots in the Top-10. That distinction went to the Chevrolet’s.

Trailing Larson was Ryan Newman with a time of 28.807 and a speed of 187.454 mph, Jimmie Johnson with a time of 28.941 and a speed of 186.587 mph, Kevin Harvick with a time of 29.089 and a speed of 185.637 mph and Alex Bowman with a time of 29.125 and a speed of 185.408 mph.

Ryan Blaney, Darrell Wallace Jr., Clint Bowyer, Michael McDowell and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the Top-10.

Harvick posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 184.663 mph.

Denny Hamlin took his car to the garage after a parts failure. He returned to the race track, after repairs.

