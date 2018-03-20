Wintery mixture postpones Truck race, nixes Cup qualifying at Martinsville

Tweet MARTINSVILLE, Va. - MARCH 24: Trucks are seen on pit road after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Alpha Energy Solutions 250 is postponed for winter weather at Martinsville Speedway on March 24, 2018 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo: Jerry Markland/Getty Images

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Rain and snow has forced the postponement of today’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway, as well as cancel Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying.

The Alpha Energy Solutions 250 went just 23 laps before it was red-flagged. A surprise to everyone involved, considering the forecast for today made getting anything in unlikely. Barring inclement weather during tomorrow’s STP 500, the Truck Series race will resume at 7:00 p.m. on FOX Sports 1.

Ben Rhodes currently leads the race.

Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to the green flag in tomorrow’s Cup race, as a result of Cup qualifying being cancelled. The schedule for it remains unchanged.

