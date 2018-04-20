Blaney & Jones fastest in first practice

Tweet Ryan Blaney posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway. Both drivers posted a time of 14.774 and a speed of 129.877 mph.

Blaney clocked in his fastest lap early on in the session, riding the VHT track bite along the bottom four feet of the racing groove, while Jones set it in the closing minutes. Although drivers tend to ride a tire-width above the bottom or with right side on the gray of the concrete.

Kurt Busch timed in at third, with a time of 14.799 and a speed of 129.657 mph. Kyle Busch timed in at fourth, with a time of 14.822 and a speed of 129.456 mph. Kyle Larson rounded out the Top-five, with a time of 14.840 and a speed of 129.299 mph.

Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski, David Ragan and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the Top-10.

Jones posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average, at a speed of 124.148 mph.

Kevin Harvick suffered a left-front part failure going into Turn 3 and slammed the outside wall in the closing minutes of the session. His team rolled out the backup car and he’ll start from the tail-end of the field on Sunday.

