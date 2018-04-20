Larson fastest in second practice

Tweet Kyle Larson posted the fastest time in second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson topped the chart in second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet clocked in at a time of 14.874 and a speed of 129.004 mph.

He was followed by Martin Truex Jr., who timed in at 14.880 and a speed of 128.952 mph, Aric Almirola at 14.881 and 128.943 mph, Kyle Busch at 14.882 and 128.934 mph and Kasey Kahne at 14.894 and 128.830 mph.

David Ragan, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott rounded out the Top-10.

Erik Jones, who posted the 11th-fastest single lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 127.292 mph.

The session proceeded without incident.

