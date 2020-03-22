Hamlin holds off Dale Jr. at Homestead-Miami in the iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Due to the NASCAR season being suspended until at least May 3rd due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 35 drivers competed on Sunday in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Homestead Miami Speedway.

Race leader Dale Earnhardt Jr. took the low line while Denny Hamlin took the high line entering turn four on the final lap of the race. They made contact coming out of turn four and Hamlin was able to maintain control of his car to complete the pass to capture the 100-lap virtual race win.

“That was unbelievable.” Hamlin said. “I didn’t think we were going to get back there. Really made the top line work the last two laps to get the win.”

Hamlin also pledged to donate $100 for each lap he led and $5000 if he won to benefit families affected by COVID-19 in the Homestead-Miami area. Kevin Harvick and FOX will match his $5000 donation as well.

Earnhardt Jr, finished second, Timmy Hill third, Chase Briscoe fourth and pole sitter Garrett Smithley finished fifth.

Alex Bowman finished sixth, Bubba Wallace seventh, Ryan Preece eighth, Ty Majeski ninth and Erik Jones rounded out the top-ten.