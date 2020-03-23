Miscellaneous For all the NASCAR fans, the current situation is devastating, with the...
This image was computer generated in-game) Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Toyota, celebrates after winning the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Dixie Vodka 150 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

For all the NASCAR fans, the current situation is devastating, with the season postponed for at least until May 3

By SM
-

For all the NASCAR fans, the current situation is devastating, with the season postponed for at least until May 3. However, one of the most exciting racing competitions in the world found a way to keep its fanbase happy and content. Sunday’s virtual race received positive critics, and the public wants to see the next chapter.

The drivers put together one hell of a show during this weekend, as they participated in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series, at the virtual Homestead-Miami speedway.

As many of you know, Denny Hamlin won the “silverware,” although there wasn’t any to take home with him. Dale Earnhardt Jr, and Timmy Hill were second and third, earning their place on the virtual podium.

Behind all these guys were, in order, Chase Briscoe, Garrett Smithley, Alex Bowman, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Preece, Ty Majeski, etc. A total of 35 drivers from the NASCAR championship participated in this event, and we need to add that it looked pretty fun. The situation on the virtual track was much different than in real life, and we had an opportunity to see some inverse roles, with those who didn’t have too much success during the campaign, posting much better results than champions.

For example, Kyle Bush, the current Cup Series champion, was far away from the podium and the battle for the top spots.

Now, many are wondering after this event, whether it is possible to see something like this on a regular basis. Several days ago, vice president of development Ben Kennedy told that NASCAR wants to please the fans with iRacing, and move their minds of the current COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to ease their hunger to watch and bet on racing events.

Immediately after the contest ended, the social networks went wild from positive reactions. The race was dramatic, with Hamlin jumping out from behind and snatching the win. Along with this, Fox Sports has done one hell of a job of covering this, and it is safe to say that the quality of their organization was at the same level as during the real races. Plus, all the participants were in a relaxed mood, which only improved the atmosphere. Lots of laughers seen during the contest was something very much needed in these tough times.

eNASCAR could be one of the best things which happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. With all other sports like NBA, NHL, UFC, UEFA Champions League, etc., on hold, and their players without chances of competing in any way, iRacing Pro Series could be one of the most popular events in the US.

