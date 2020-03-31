NASCAR Looking to the Future of Getting Back on Track

Sporting events around the world are currently being placed on hold, being postponed to later dates or being cancelled altogether. NASCAR has suffered from this too, although this past Sunday saw the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series occur, which was won by Denny Hamlin. That was quite the intriguing way of being a spectator of the sport for a couple of hours and getting back to enjoying something which has been a favorite of many for years.

Of course, the hope for the near future is that NASCAR events can return to taking place in a live setting, rather than a virtual one. The fan base is still wondering exactly how the sport will resume and proceed once the threat of coronavirus disappears.

Following on from the aforementioned virtual race, winning competitor Hamlin said that while “most of the race shops have all been shut down”, NASCAR drivers are sitting at home waiting things out “just like everyone else is”. He mentioned that anyone outside of the industry considers them to be some sort of immortal race and that they can just continue on with races. Yet, this is obviously not the case – they’re also “staying in at the house, playing board games, whatever it might be, with our kids”.

Future Plans for NASCAR

For the time being, NASCAR still intends to return in May with the Martinsville Speedway, which will occur over Mother’s Day weekend from the 8th to the 9th. This will feature the first full NASCAR Cup Series race to take place at Martinsville, which operates as the sport’s shortest overall track. Accompanying that will be the support series known as the NASCAR Modified Tour.

The question is whether or not it will actually manage to be back racing on May 9 or not. There are still uncertainties around it. In his only news conference following the postponement of various races, NASCAR President Steve Phelps said that the main focus is on “getting back to racing at Martinsville”. Of course, he mentioned that scenario planning will also be in operation for the circumstances.

Naturally, Phelps has that priority because the NASCAR eco-system is designed around revenue which is based on a 36-race schedule. While many other sports have specific contingencies in place should there be an interruption to their seasons, NASCAR doesn’t fall in line with that. So, if there isn’t any racing taking place, then there is virtually no money flowing into the business. Team are paid five business days following a race, while tracks get their television revenue 10 days after a Cup race occurs. Obviously, teams need that payment to be able to, in turn, pay their employees.