NASCAR Cup PR YANMAR America to Power John Hunter Nemechek in eNASCAR iRacing Event at...

YANMAR America to Power John Hunter Nemechek in eNASCAR iRacing Event at Bristol

By Official Release
-

NEMECHEK ON VIRTUAL BRISTOL:

“It’s so cool to see that NASCAR broke its own record last weekend for the most-viewed eSports event in U.S. TV history and I’m honored to be a part of that. This obviously isn’t the situation anyone was hoping for or expecting, but the fact that we continue to come together each week to provide some entertainment and temporary relief from the everyday news says a lot about our racing community.

“Bristol is already such a challenging track for us in person and it will be interesting to see what it’s like in a virtual race. The preferred line at Bristol tends to move around as the race goes on, and as we’ve seen over the last two weeks of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, anything can happen. That said, I’m feeling pretty good about our No. 38 Ford Mustang.

“I’m also really glad we are able to have our partners at YANMAR America with us on the car this weekend. I was just gutted for them after not being able to race at Atlanta. They’re such a great group of people and I’m thankful for their outpouring of support for Front Row Motorsports since last year. I’m excited that we get to have them ‘along for the ride’ this weekend and look forward to the day when we can see the No. 38 YANMAR Ford Mustang on track in person, too.”

