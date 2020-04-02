RCR Event Preview – Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway … Richard Childress Racing boasts 18 wins at Bristol Motor Speedway spread out among the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. The Welcome, N.C.-based organization will make it’s first attempt at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend.

The Format … NASCAR, iRacing and FOX Sports are teaming up to deliver the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, a selection of simulation-style esports races that include current and former NASCAR Cup Series drivers. The series heads to the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway for a fixed set-up race this Sunday, April 5. Drivers will compete in a qualifying session to set the grid for two 50 lap heat races. These heat races will determine the starting order for the featured 150-lap eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will include two resets, manual cautions and three attempts at a Green, White, Checkered flag finish. All current NASCAR Cup Series drivers are locked into the 35-car field, including Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow Chevrolet) and Tyler Reddick (No. 31 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet).

But Wait, There’s More … In addition to Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race on Sunday afternoon, RCR will compete in the inaugural Saturday Night Thunder at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. The race features NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series drivers competing in a true short track-style showdown, complete with qualifying times to set heat races and a last chance qualifier race to round out the starting lineup. RCR’s roster of NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers, including Anthony Alfredo (No. 33 Realtree Chevrolet), Myatt Snider (No. 93 TaxSlayer Chevrolet) and Kaz Grala (No. 29 HotScream Chevrolet) are scheduled to compete and fans can watch all the action at eNASCAR.com.

The Car Designs … Each RCR driver’s paint scheme was designed in-house by the RCR Graphics Center Powered by Roland, an in-house full-service design and production facility located on the Richard Childress Racing campus in Welcome, North Carolina. Local graphic artist John Dragonetti then rendered these designs for the iRacing platform. Learn more about Dragonetti’s designs at twitter.com/JohnRDragonetti.

Did You Know … Seven of RCR’s NASCAR Cup Series wins at Bristol Motor Speedway came with the legendary Dale Earnhardt behind the wheel.

Interactive RCR … For up-to-date news and exclusive content, visit RCR’s corporate Twitter page – @RCRracing – along with the RCR eSports team Twitter Page – @RCR_eSports, the RCR NASCAR Cup Series team Twitter page – @RCRCup and the RCR NASCAR Xfinity Series team Twitter page – @RCRNXS. Information about the 16-time championship winning organization can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardChildressRacing and on Instagram at Instagram.com/rcrracing. Visit www.RCRracing.com.

Catch the Action … The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live Sunday, April 5 beginning at 1 p.m. ET on the FOX broadcast network (where available), FS1 and the FOX Sports app. Races will be available in Canada through FOX Sports Racing. Also make sure to tune in for Saturday Night Thunder via a livestream at eNASCAR.com.



This Week’s Dow Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway … Dillon owns one top-five and two top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol Motor Speedway and is a former race winner at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He will make his first virtual start at the track in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series this Sunday.

Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team … Austin Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by recreating in the lab one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack. After 7 years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer and more precise. Stay up to date with Dow’s exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports and follow us on Twitter @DowSports & @DowNewsroom.

A Commitment to eSports … Dillon is a long-time iRacing team owner. For the past two years, he has fielded two cars in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, which is a $300,000 eSport World Championship series officially sanctioned by NASCAR featuring the world’s most elite oval simracers. Dillon’s two drivers, Blake Reynolds (No. 30) and Michael Guest (No. 33) compete on simulated versions of the actual real-world NASCAR tracks and Gen6 cars available on iRacing. The rounds run every other Tuesday night and is broadcast live on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

The Crew … From Team Dillon Management’s offices on the campus of Richard Childress Racing in Welcome, North Carolina, Dillon will be competing in a rig provided by Sim Seats. Dillon will have a talented support system on Sunday, including Dillon’s eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series driver, Blake Reynolds (@breynolds_66). Reynolds was a Champ 4 contender in 2019.

NBCSN Short Track Challenge … If you enjoy Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race on FOX, make sure to tune into NBC Sports Network at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, April 6 to see Dillon race the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road/E-Z-GO Chevrolet in the inaugural NBCSN Short Track Challenge. Dillon will join his teammate, Tyler Reddick, along with Parker Kligerman, Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace and William Byron at the virtual Rockingham Speedway. The drivers are virtually racing via iRacing simulation for a spot in the championship race, which takes place at the virtual Martinsville Speedway on Thursday, April 9.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

Are you looking forward to competing at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend?

“I’m really looking forward to racing at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend because the real Bristol Motor Speedway is always a fun time for racers. It’s going to be interesting racing in the virtual race. I think it’s going to be a wreck-fest because it’s really hard to race on the track virtually. We’ve all been practicing a lot but it will be interesting to see what happens because they are still making changes to the track to apply PJ1 traction compound to the bottom groove. I’m really excited to compete in this race for Dow and plan to have some fun with it.”

This Week’s Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway … Reddick is a former race winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol Motor Speedway. This weekend’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race will mark his first virtual start at Bristol Motor Speedway.

ALSCO Official Uniform Provider of Race Fans … Alsco is a fourth-generation family owned and operated business, founded in 1889, that was recognized by prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the linen and uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides linen and workwear rental services to customers that include restaurants, healthcare, automotive industry and industrial facilities. With over 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco provides world-class service to over 355,000 customers in 14 countries. Learn more at alsco.com.

The Crew … From his home in North Carolina, Reddick will be competing in Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitational Series race in a rig provided by Sim Seats. His spotter, Derek Kneeland, will be assisting Reddick during the race.

NBCSN Short Track Challenge … If you enjoy Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race on FOX, make sure to tune into NBC Sports Network at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, April 6 to see Reddick race the No. 31 Cat Oil and Gas Chevrolet in the inaugural NBCSN Short Track Challenge. Reddick will join his teammate, Austin Dillon, along with Parker Kligerman, Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace and William Byron at the virtual Rockingham Speedway. The drivers are virtually racing via iRacing simulation for a spot in the championship race, which takes place at the virtual Martinsville Speedway on Thursday, April 9.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

What’s been your experience racing at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway so far?

“So far, I’ve noticed that if you can run right next to the wall the track is really fast, I’m wondering if that will change at all though because iRacing is working on adding a traction compound. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday. I love the track and have had a lot of success there in the past so I’m looking forward to the race.”

This Week’s Realtree Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway … Anthony Alfredo has not yet made a Bristol Motor Speedway start in one of NASCAR’s top-three touring divisions, but does have a handful of starts at the half-mile oval in the K&N Pro Series East and in a Super Late Model. Virtually, he has competed at Bristol Motor Speedway several times in a Super Late Model and a Modified. He’s a former virtual race winner at the track in a Modified.

Realtree … Realtree is the world’s leading camouflage designer, marketer, and licensor with over 2,000 licensees utilizing the Realtree camouflage brand. Thousands of outdoor and lifestyle products are available in Realtree camouflage patterns. In addition, Realtree is committed to supporting individuals and groups that work to ensure our outdoor heritage, the conservation of natural places, and the wildlife that resides there. Realtree promotes its products and relationships widely on television, as well as through Realtree.com and many other outlets.

Happy Birthday, Fast Pasta! … Alfredo celebrated his 21st birthday on Tuesday, March 31 by following North Carolina’s stay at home order with a birthday live stream on his Twitch account (Twitch.com/Fast_Pasta). He included live streams of practice for this weekend’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on iRacing and Call of Duty.

The Crew … From his home in North Carolina, Alfredo will be competing in Saturday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race in a rig provided by Sim Seats. Alfredo has a talented support system on Sunday, including last year’s eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series champion Zack Novak and his teammate Jimmy Mullis, who will serve as crew chief and spotter, respectively.

ANTHONY ALFREDO QUOTE:

What will it take to be successful at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway?

“It will take a lot of practice to be successful at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. I won five races last week at virtual Texas Motor Speedway and had a lot of confidence heading into the heat race but I still put in about 10 hours on top of those races to practice. I expect to put in even more time than that this week to make sure I get comfortable and have the confidence I did last week. Racing online this week will help a lot, too, in order to practice long run speed and race strategy.”

This Week’s TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway … Snider has one start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Truck series and is entered for Saturday Night Thunder at the virtual track.

About TaxSlayer … TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million state and federal e-filed tax returns in 2019 and processed $12 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.6/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 85% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.

Tax Day … The IRS has extended the federal tax filing deadline for 2020. Tax Day is now July 15, 2020. This extension is automatic and applies to all taxpayers. For up-to-date information and advice, check out TaxSlayer.com/blog.

Save Now … When you file with TaxSlayer, the savings are around every turn. All the deductions, all the credits, and all the money you deserve comes back to you in your refund. Plus, when you enter promo code MYATT21 at checkout, you’ll save 21% off the cost of your federal return. Start for free at TaxSlayer.com

NBCSN Short Track Challenge … If you enjoy Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race on FOX, make sure to tune into NBC Sports Network at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 8 to see Snider race the No. 93 TaxSlayer Chevrolet in the NBCSN Short Track Challenge. Snider will join Dale Earnhardt Jr., Timmy Hill, Matt DiBenedetto, Ryan Preece and Landon Cassill at the virtual Myrtle Beach Speedway. The drivers are virtually racing via iRacing simulation for a spot in the championship race, which takes place at the virtual Martinsville Speedway on Thursday, April 9.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on racing at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night?

“It’s just so cool to be representing RCR and TaxSlayer in an awesome event like this. I’m really proud of NASCAR and the racing community as a whole for rallying behind this method of racing when we all can’t physically race. It’s going to be tough racing against drivers who have a lot of iRacing experience, but I think with enough practice I’ll be able to compete. I can’t wait to take my TaxSlayer machine to virtual Bristol.”

This Week’s HotScream Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway … Grala has a total of six starts under his belt at Bristol Motor Speedway, spread out among the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series and K&N Pro Series East. He is entered for Saturday Night Thunder at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

HotScream … HotScream takes two concepts, dessert and spicy food, and combines them to form a product that can only be described as ‘HotScream The Spicy Ice Cream’. By taking ice cream with its cool creaminess and incorporating a spicy swirl, HotScream has created a new taste sensation, one that almost defies one’s own senses. At first, you taste the pureness of the vanilla, followed quickly by the sweetness of one of seven flavor swirls. As you continue to enjoy HotScream, things change: You feel a warming sensation that starts in the back of your mouth, creating a rush that only can come from spicy foods. The warming continues to linger but doesn’t engulf your mouth with fire. Taking another bite, you again taste the cool, creamy vanilla and the respective flavor profile while the heat dissipates, only to come back time and time again. HotScream is currently available at ACME Markets, Big Y, select ShopRites, Stop & Shop and 400 Walmart locations from Maine to Texas. For more information, visit HotScream.com.

The Setup … Grala has spent much of this week working with FURY Race Cars on developing the prototype for a simulator chassis. Although the rig will not be ready in time for the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway race, he expects it to be in operation and ready for competition in the eNASCAR iRacing iPro Invitational Series soon. FURY Race Cars is a manufacturing company based in Mooresville, North Carolina that designs and builds race cars for competition in numerous racing series around the world. https://furyracecars.com/about

KAZ GRALA QUOTE:

You’re relatively new to iRacing. How do you prepare for the virtual race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway?

“I just got my iRacing subscription on Tuesday of last week prior to the virtual Texas Motor Speedway race, so it’s been a fun learning curve for me. I’ve been practicing all week in my No. 29 HotScream Chevrolet at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. I’m pumped about it because Bristol Motor Speedway has always been one of my favorite tracks to race on in real life and the virtual track is almost as good as the real thing. You’re going to see lots of action out there this weekend, just like you do in real life. Hopefully not too much action on my end. I’d like to have a clean race.”