FedEx Racing Express Facts – Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 “Thank you FedEx team members” Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Virtual Race Info:

Race: Food City Showdown

Date/Time: Sunday, April 5/1 p.m. ET

Race Distance: 150 Laps

Track Length: 0.533 miles

Track Shape: Oval

Banking: 24-28 degrees

Express Notes:

eNASCAR Texas Recap: Denny Hamlin finished 24th in Sunday’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series virtual NASCAR race at Texas Motor Speedway, after a late-race speeding penalty put him back in the running order followed by an on-track incident in the closing laps. Timmy Hill was the race winner. Hamlin qualified 17th and decided to fall to the back of the field at the start to avoid wrecks near the front. With only one “reset” in the race, meaning a new car with no damage, Hamlin felt it was imperative to keep his nose clean early on. He moved up in the order following a pit strategy to stay out during a caution mid-race to take the lead for a restart, but the older tires proved disadvantageous, as he slid back near 20th position. From there, he worked back up near the top 10 before a round of green-flag pit stops. However, Hamlin sped entering pit road and incurred a 40-second penalty, dropping him two laps down.

eNASCAR Bristol Preview: Three weeks into the iRacing series, the eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series is virtually traveling to Bristol Motor Speedway for its first event at a short track. Hamlin will look to get the FedEx Freight Toyota to Victory Lane again like he did two weeks ago in virtual Homestead.

FedEx “Thank You” Paint Scheme: For Sunday’s eNASCAR event at virtual Bristol, the #11 car will pay tribute to the 475,000 FedEx team members who are working to deliver shipments around the world safely and securely during the COVID-19 pandemic. A special “Thank You” FedEx paint scheme will recognize all the FedEx team members who are working hard to deliver critical medical supplies and equipment to the healthcare community as well as basic goods to people at home.

Hamlin Conversation – Virtual Bristol:

Will you change your strategy for Bristol, knowing it didn’t pan out for Texas?

“Bristol is a completely different kind of racetrack, so the strategy we used at Texas probably wouldn’t work for a short track like Bristol. I’ll definitely be getting my practice laps in to make sure we get a good finish. The last time we were at the real Bristol Motor Speedway, we went to Victory Lane. So, we’d love to do that virtually, too, for sure. We have a special paint scheme again to thank all the FedEx team members for their hard work during challenging times. We didn’t really get a great finish for them last week, so we want to make it up to them.”

Have you been encouraged by the number of fans who are watching the virtual races on TV?

“It’s been great to see how many fans are watching on TV, following on my Twitch stream and keeping up on social media. Sports fans don’t have a lot to watch right now, so the fact that we can put on a show for them, keep them interested and get them cheering, that’s great for our sport.”