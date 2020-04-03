LeafFilter Gutter Protection Goes Virtual with Esport Partnership

Kaulig Racing Partner Named as Title Sponsor of The Replacements iRacing Series

LEXINGTON, N.C. (April 3, 2020) – LeafFilter Gutter Protection announces today that they have hopped on board with The Replacements iRacing Series for two races beginning on April 7.

LeafFilter, a longtime partner of Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), is one of the longest running sponsors in the series. They will act as the title sponsor for the next two upcoming events at the virtual Myrtle Beach Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

“I’m excited to have LeafFilter join forces with iRacing, which is huge in the world of racing!” Exclaimed Kaulig Racing team owner and LeafFilter Gutter Protection founder, Matt Kaulig. “Since we are not racing in real life, the iRacing numbers have soared the past few weeks. We stand by NASCAR’s decision to postpone races, so this is just the next best thing to fill that void.”

Introduced in 2008, iRacing is an Esports platform that allows for a virtual race simulation using a PC. Using real-world NASCAR teams, drivers and other industry personalities, iRacing is a comprehensive video game that has reached millions of viewers worldwide and is the home to Esport Racing.

The Replacements, a biweekly iRacing series, was established by NASCAR spotters Kevin Hamlin and TJ Majors. Hamlin, who also spots for Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley in the NXS, has helped bridge the gap during this down time in the sports industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re very excited and humbled to have the opportunity to pair The Replacements iRacing Series with LeafFilter Gutter Protection for the next couple of weeks,” said Kevin Hamlin. “With LeafFilter’s extensive involvement in NASCAR over the years, and now to also partner on the Esports side of things, I think it shows the value of fan engagement between real NASCAR events and virtual iRacing events.”

Next up for The LeafFilter Gutter Protection Replacements iRacing Series is street stock racing at Myrtle Beach Speedway on Tuesday, April 7th, which will be streamed on twitch.tv/iRacing – a free streaming service.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started in 2016. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com .