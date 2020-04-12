5 Tips to Creating the Best MLB Lineup for Draftkings

Major League Baseball, or MLB, is a popular sport in North America. This sport attracts thousands of fans to their games every season. It is, therefore, not surprising that MLB is also very popular in the Daily Fantasy Sport arena, commonly known as DFS.

What is DFS?

As the name suggests Daily Fantasy Sport happens when you are engaged in fantasy sports, but instead of the long season competitions you just play for a single day. Simply put, DFS is just like season-long contests only that you pick a team of players to play for just a single day.

If you’ve registered and built your own team with a DFS provider before, you understand how challenging it is when choosing the right players so that you can make big wins. In a perfect scenario, everyone chooses the highest-paid and popular players to play in their team. However, the reality is very different. Since the funding is usually limited, as a user you have to make tough decisions and determine which players will be playing what positions in the teams. To make your work easier you can use a lineup optimizer to maximize your chances of winning fantasy points every week.

What is a Lineup Optimizer?

A lineup optimizer can be defined as a tool that is used to maximize your chances of getting fantasy points every week. Building a team for yourself requires that you pick team players from a roster of MLB players. Since there is a salary cap, you can’t just pick the most expensive players.

This is why you need a lineup optimizer. A good lineup optimizer will help you put together very good players and some low rise additions. Since they use algorithms, lineup optimizers will save you the hassle of using too much time on research. Check out this mlb draftkings lineup optimizer and find out how you can save time and minimize losses on your part.

Here are 5 tips for creating the best MLB lineup for DraftKings.

1. Start with Pitching

The most important thing you can do when creating an MLB lineup is getting your pitchers right. On most nights, you will find that several pitchers are the highest-paid players unless of course there is a hit three home run or something else that is very rare.

2. Stacking Bats

Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. When building stacks consider using at least two bats from the same team in cash games. However, on smaller games 3 – 4 stacks can be viable. Get it right from the beginning by creating hybrid lineups and also, ensure that there is a decent floor as well.

3. Don’t Overpay For Position Scarcity

The keyword here is overpaying. Many experts will overemphasize the position of scarcity but the most important thing is to take the player who has a relatively comparable production as compared to other players instead of just taking him because he has a 2B next to his name.

4. Keep An Eye On Injured Or Underachieved Players

Elite players that didn’t do their best in previous seasons can still give you good values, therefore, it is not in your best interest to ignore them. A player who’s coming off an injury can spring up again and become a top 50 player.

5. Remember, Draft kings Are Different

When playing Major League Baseball, DFS, you need to remember that the scoring on each site is different. Understand how the scoring works from the beginning and you will be on your way to getting the best plays every night.