Speedy Cash Joins John Hunter Nemechek for Pro Invitational Series Event at Virtual Richmond

NEMECHEK ON VIRTUAL RICHMOND:

“I hope everyone is still staying safe. That’s always the most important thing. But, we can also have this distraction of the NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series and it’s fun to be back this weekend. I came close at Bristol and the feeling is the same as it is in the real car- you want to win.

“We’re back this weekend with Speedy Cash, another great partner of FRM. It’s been fun to see the excitement our partners have when seeing their car in the iRacing platform and then see it on FOX. This is as realistic as we can make it without actually being at the track and in the car. It’s different, but it’s still exciting and I’m racing to win and represent all our partners.

“We are supporting the Ford Apollo project on the car this weekend, too. The Ford Motor Company has really taken a lead in making products for hospitals and those working on the front line of this pandemic. That’s been great to see. We’ll continue to keep doing what we need to do and until then, we’ll have some fun on iRacing.”