ProInvitationalSeries – Roush Fenway Richmond Recap

RICHMOND, Va. (April 19, 2020) – In the return of the iRacing Pro Series Invitational from virtual Richmond Raceway, Ross Chastain led the pair of Roush Fenway entries with a 13th-place run, while Chris Buescher came back from an early crash to finish 21st.

Buescher, piloting the Fifth Third Bank Ford eMustang, rolled off the grid 18th and was unfortunately the first yellow of the day at lap 27, when his steering wheel disconnected from his rig, causing a multi-car incident. Chastain was involved in an incident just a few laps later, but rebounded and steadily worked his way back to cross the line 13th.

After restarting 12th at lap 32, Chastain was forced down to the inside wall after the No. 88 made contact on the back straightaway. He went one lap down following the yellow, but quickly earned his lap back and slowly repaired the damage on the Oscar Mayer/Nutrien Ag machine over the course of the 150-lap race.

With another yellow at lap 99, Chastain fired off 16th with under 50 to go and battled his way through a couple more yellow flags to salvage the solid finish.

Buescher went three laps down following his technical glitch early on, but eventually was the recipient of the lucky dog and battled back for a lead-lap finish in just his fourth career iRacing start.

The Pro Invitational Series returns next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Race and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.