Richard Childress Launches Personal Memorabilia Auction and Sale to Assist COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Thousands of rare, hard-to-find and exclusive items available now on eBay

WELCOME, NC (April 23, 2020) – Legendary NASCAR team owner Richard Childress has launched an auction and sale of memorabilia and other items to benefit national and local COVID-19 relief efforts. The auction and sale include thousands of rare, hard-to-find and exclusive items from Richard Childress’ 50+ years in NASCAR.

Among the items being auctioned is an original No. 3 Chevrolet once raced by Dale Earnhardt, complete with engine and impeccably preserved. This marks the first time that Childress has parted with an original Earnhardt car from his collection.

“I’ve grown my personal collection of memorabilia throughout my career in NASCAR and have enjoyed each of these items but it’s time to open it up to collectors and use the proceeds to support much needed causes during this unique time in history,” said Childress. “From the Earnhardt years, to the Harvick years to our current drivers and beyond, there are items in this collection that will appeal to a variety of collectors. It’s so special to me to be able to share these exclusive items and give back to America at the same time. All proceeds will benefit charities and organizations who need our help right now to fight COVID-19.”

A variety of national and local causes will benefit from the auction and sale, with Childress contributing all proceeds to various COVID-19 relief efforts, including providing support to national and local first responders and front-line workers in need of personal protection equipment. A portion of proceeds will also benefit Feeding America, which is providing meals to children out of school, providing support to food banks and continuing the distribution of essential food and non-food household items.

Childress’ personal memorabilia collection includes rare and hard-to-find items, including pre-production models of diecasts, some of which never went into production. In addition to items from the RCR family of drivers, the collection includes memorabilia from other well-known drivers from NASCAR and other forms of motorsports. Additional items will be added to the auction and sale periodically.

To bid or purchase items from Childress’ personal collection, visit https://www.ebay.com/str/RichardChildresscollection. Bidders interested in the Dale Earnhardt racecar should contact RCR directly.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2020 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road/E-Z-GO/American Ethanol/Symbicort/RigUp Chevrolet), along with Rookie of the Year contender and two-time Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program includes Anthony Alfredo, Myatt Snider (TaxSlayer Chevrolet) and Kaz Grala in select races during the year.