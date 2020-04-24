RCR Event Preview – Virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing at Talladega Superspeedway … Richard Childress began his driving career at Talladega Superspeedway in 1969 and is in a tie for the most all-time car owner victories at the storied Alabama-based race track with 12 NASCAR Cup Series wins. He also owns two additional wins at the track as a car owner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the ARCA Racing Series. This weekend marks a new chapter for RCR at Talladega Superspeedway with the organization’s first attempt at the track in a virtual race.

The Format … NASCAR, iRacing and FOX Sports are teaming up to deliver the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, a selection of simulation-style esports races that include NASCAR Cup Series drivers Austin Dillon (No. 3 Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Chevrolet) and Tyler Reddick (No. 31 Cat Realtree Chevrolet). The series heads to the virtual Talladega Superspeedway for a fixed set-up race this Sunday, April 26. Drivers will compete in a qualifying session to set the starting field for the 70-lap race.

But Wait, There’s More … In addition to Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race, RCR will compete in a special Saturday night race at virtual Talladega Superspeedway with our roster of NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers, including Anthony Alfredo (No. 33 DUDE Wipes Chevrolet), Myatt Snider (No. 93 TaxSlayer Chevrolet) and Kaz Grala (No. 29 HotScream Chevrolet). The race features NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series drivers competing within the iRacing platform, complete with qualifying times to set heat races and a last chance qualifier race to round out starting lineup. Fans can watch all the action at eNASCAR.com.

The Car Designs … Each RCR driver’s paint scheme was designed in-house by the RCR Graphics Center Powered by Roland, an in-house full-service design and production facility located on the Richard Childress Racing campus in Welcome, North Carolina. Local graphic artist John Dragonetti then rendered these designs for the iRacing platform. Learn more about Dragonetti’s designs at twitter.com/JohnRDragonetti.

COVID-19 Relief … Own a piece of history by participating in a recently launched auction and sale of Richard Childress' personal collection of memorabilia. All proceeds will assist COVID-19 relief efforts.

Did You Know … Talladega Superspeedway is the track where Richard Childress Racing claimed its 100th NASCAR Cup Series win when Clint Bowyer visited victory lane for the storied organization in October 2011.

Catch the Action … The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at the virtual Talladega Superspeedway will be televised live Sunday, April 26 beginning at 1 p.m. ET on the FOX broadcast network (where available), FS1 and the FOX Sports app. Races will be available in Canada through FOX Sports Racing. Catch our Xfinity Series drivers Saturday night by visiting eNASCAR.com.



This Week’s Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual Talladega Superspeedway … In 13 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, Dillon’s best finish at the track is third (April 2016). He is also a former pole winner at the track (April 2019). This weekend marks the Welcome, North Carolina driver’s first virtual start at Talladega Superspeedway.

Welcome, Coca-Cola … The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company’s Coca-Cola brands, our portfolio includes some of the world’s most valuable beverage brands, such as AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Costa coffee, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, innocent smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO coconut water. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

A Commitment to eSports … Dillon is a long-time iRacing team owner. For the past two years, he has fielded two cars in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, which is a $300,000 eSport World Championship series officially sanctioned by NASCAR featuring the world’s most elite oval simracers. Dillon’s two drivers, Blake Reynolds (No. 30) and Michael Guest (No. 33) compete on simulated versions of the actual real-world NASCAR tracks and Gen6 cars available on iRacing. The rounds run every other Tuesday night and is broadcast live on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

The Crew … Dillon will be competing in a rig provided by Sim Seats and will have a talented support system on Sunday, including his eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series driver, Blake Reynolds (@breynolds_66). Reynolds was a Champ 4 contender in 2019.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

Do you look forward to superspeedway races like Talladega Superspeedway?

“Yeah, I really enjoy superspeedway races like Talladega. I feel like as a whole at Richard Childress Racing, we’ve been really close to winning. It’s a very cool track so it will be interesting to experience it virtually. The key is going to be avoiding the melee. I’m looking forward to representing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar on the virtual track.”

This Week’s Realtree Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual Talladega Superspeedway … Tyler Reddick is a former race winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway. The two-time Xfinity Series champion will make his first virtual start at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series on Sunday.

Realtree … Realtree is the world’s leading camouflage designer, marketer, and licensor with over 2,000 licensees utilizing the Realtree camouflage brand. Thousands of outdoor and lifestyle products are available in Realtree camouflage patterns. In addition, Realtree is committed to supporting individuals and groups that work to ensure our outdoor heritage, the conservation of natural places, and the wildlife that resides there. Realtree promotes its products and relationships widely on television, as well as through Realtree.com and many other outlets.

The Crew … From his home in North Carolina, Reddick will be competing in Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitational Series race in a rig provided by Sim Seats. His spotter, Derek Kneeland, will be assisting Reddick during the race. Joey Stone, who competes under the RCR eSports banner in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, will also be assisting Reddick during the race.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on virtual racing at Talladega Superspeedway?

“Talladega Superspeedway is wild, both in real life and virtually. It’s a big, wide track that lends itself to being a little bit more aggressive than you can be at Daytona International Speedway. I’m excited to race there for Realtree.”

This Week’s DUDE Wipes Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual Talladega Superspeedway … Anthony Alfredo has one real-world start at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Truck Series and is an experienced competitor at the track competing in virtual conditions.

Welcome, DUDE Wipes …The DUDE Wipes revolution was born one fateful day in our Chicago apartment, when we switched from toilet paper to baby wipes and were forever changed. Today we make self-care products for DUDES that get the job done and leave you feeling refreshed, from our original flushable DUDE Wipes to face & shower wipes, and deodorant body powders & body sprays to DUDE performance underwear.

The Crew … From his home in North Carolina, Alfredo will be competing in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Saturday Night Thunder race in a rig provided by Sim Seats. Alfredo has a talented support system on Sunday, including Zack Novak and his teammate Jimmy Mullis, who will serve as crew chief and spotter, respectively. The duo race for Richmond Raceway eSports in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series and won the championship last year. Alfredo’s spotter, Derek Kneeland, will also be assisting this weekend.

ANTHONY ALFREDO QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on virtual racing at Talladega Superspeedway?

“I love superspeedway racing on iRacing so I am very excited for this weekend. That being said, it should be interesting since there are a lot of drivers still new to iRacing, which could make it eventful since it is some of the most difficult type of racing on the sim, much like it is in real life. I will have Zack Novak and Jimmy Mullis helping me on the pit box again, but this time I will have my real life spotter, Derek Kneeland, on the spotter stand. That will definitely give me some extra confidence! I have been practicing in online races this week and am looking forward to focusing on parking my No. 33 DUDE Wipes Camaro in Victory Lane!”

This Week’s TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual Talladega Superspeedway … Snider has never finished worse than third in two career starts at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Truck Series. This weekend marks his first attempt at the virtual version of the track.

About TaxSlayer … TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million state and federal e-filed tax returns in 2019 and processed $12 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.6/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 85% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.

Tax Day … The IRS has extended the federal tax filing deadline for 2020. Tax Day is now July 15, 2020. This extension is automatic and applies to all taxpayers. For up-to-date information and advice, check out TaxSlayer.com/blog.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

You’ve been very successful at Talladega Superspeedway in the past. How do you feel about transferring that success to the virtual version of the track?

“Talladega Superspeedway is so much of a wildcard. You never truly know what’s going to happen one minute to the next. But that chaos is what makes it so much fun. I’ve always enjoyed Talladega and have run really well there so I’m hoping to continue that streak of slaying it in my TaxSlayer Chevy Camaro this weekend.”

This Week’s HotScream Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual Richmond Raceway … Grala has two starts at Talladega Superspeedway spread out among the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series. He will add the virtual version of the track to his resume this Saturday.

HotScream … HotScream takes two concepts, dessert and spicy food, and combines them to form a product that can only be described as ‘HotScream The Spicy Ice Cream’. By taking ice cream with its cool creaminess and incorporating a spicy swirl, HotScream has created a new taste sensation, one that almost defies one’s own senses. At first, you taste the pureness of the vanilla, followed quickly by the sweetness of one of seven flavor swirls. As you continue to enjoy HotScream, things change: You feel a warming sensation that starts in the back of your mouth, creating a rush that only can come from spicy foods. The warming continues to linger but doesn’t engulf your mouth with fire. Taking another bite, you again taste the cool, creamy vanilla and the respective flavor profile while the heat dissipates, only to come back time and time again. HotScream is currently available at ACME Markets, Big Y, select ShopRites, Stop & Shop and 400 Walmart locations from Maine to Texas. For more information, visit HotScream.com.

KAZ GRALA QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on virtual racing at Talladega Superspeedway this Saturday?

“Virtual Talladega this weekend should be a lot of fun. I have absolutely no idea what a plate race will be like on iRacing. I’ve never done one! But I know I love real plate races so I’m ready for it and looking forward to the opportunity. Some of my career highlights have come on superspeedway in the past, and I’m hoping some of my luck and experience will carry over into the virtual world. Let’s park the No. 29 HotScream Camaro ZL1 in Victory Lane on Saturday!”