Coca-Cola Racing Family Drivers, Charlotte Motor Speedway Team Up to Salute Troops Ahead of Coca-Cola 600

The 2020 season marks the third year of Mission 600, a prelude to the Coca-Cola 600, with this year’s edition going virtual in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Coca-Cola Racing Family Drivers Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman, Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace to Share Virtual Encouragement with U.S. Armed Forces

CONCORD, N.C. (April 27, 2020) – Despite the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Charlotte Motor Speedway is moving forward with plans to honor and recognize the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces through its third annual Mission 600 campaign.

In partnership with the Coca-Cola Racing Family of drivers and the U.S. Department of Defense, this year’s Mission 600 will take a different look. Instead of drivers donning camo fatigues and experiencing a day in the life of brave military heroes representing each of the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, they will instead offer virtual salutes through social media videos and connect with regional military bases online.

Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suárez and Ryan Newman are recording videos from home to salute the troops, while plans are underway with Austin Dillon and Bubba Wallace for interactive virtual meetings with servicemen and women. In addition, the campaign, which launches today and runs through race day, will provide Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers a platform to recognize the fallen soldiers who will be honored with their names across racecar windshields during 600 Miles of Remembrance at the Coca-Cola 600.

“Mission 600 may look different this year, but the objective remains the same – to show the men and women who are on the front lines fighting and protecting our freedoms how much we appreciate them and all they do for our country,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “This year the U.S. Armed Forces are also engaged in America’s fight against the coronavirus, so saying ‘thank you’ takes on even greater meaning. Until the time is right that we can honor our military at track again – and we all look forward to that day – hopefully this year’s virtual Mission 600 provides a few smiles and reminds both our U.S. Armed Forces and race fans around the world that brighter days are ahead.”

Fans can keep up with all the latest by following #Mission600 on social media.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events during its 60th anniversary season by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.