Matt Kenseth announced as Kyle Larson’s Replacement in the No. 42 for 2020

Chip Ganassi Racing announced today that Matt Kenseth is set to come back to NASCAR to drive the No. 42 Chevrolet once NASCAR resumes for the 2020 season.

Kenseth has not competed in the Cup Series since Homestead in 2018, where he finished sixth driving for Jack Roush.

“This was an unexpected opportunity for sure,” Kenseth said. “I can’t say racing was even on my radar two weeks ago. After spending some time thinking about it and all the unique circumstances surrounding all of us right now, it just seemed the timing and the opportunity was perfect.”

Credit One, McDonald’s, Clover, and AdventHealth will remain as sponsors on the car when racing is back in full swing following the Coronavirus shutdown.

It is yet to be determined if Kenseth will be eligible to run for the Cup Series Championship, as NASCAR has yet to make a decision on the matter.

The news comes a couple of weeks after Larson was fired during a sim racing event for using a racial slur.