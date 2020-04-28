ACME Supermarkets Partners with John Hunter Nemechek at Virtual Dover Speedway in NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

NEMECHEK TALKS LATEST PRO INVITATIONAL SERIES EVENT AT DOVER:

“Everyone is getting better at iRacing. Guys like William Byron, Timmy Hill and some others are always going to be good. But, everyone is getting better, too, and it makes the iRacing events hard to win.

“It’s cool to run up front. I’ve led some laps and it’s been fun. It helps our partners to see their car leading on TV. We have ACME Supermarkets on the car this weekend with retail partners such as Essentia, Minute Rice, Nudges Dog Treats and Ziploc. It’s a great program that we have and the people at ACME right now are working really hard. It will be cool to get them a win this weekend.

“I know that we’re still having fun with iRacing, but I also think we’re getting closer to racing. It may look different, but I know that our fans will be excited. Everyone is anxious to see us race and I’ll be ready.”