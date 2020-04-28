Marcus Smith Statement on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s Comments on the Return of the Coca-Cola 600

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (April 28, 2020) – The following is a statement from Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s comments about the possibility of the Coca-Cola 600 returning to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day Weekend:

Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports President and CEO

“On behalf of our team at Charlotte Motor Speedway, I’d like to thank Gov. Cooper and all of our state and local government officials who are working with us to get NASCAR back on track with the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend where it belongs. We’ll have more details to share soon in conjunction with NASCAR’s release of a revised event schedule.”

