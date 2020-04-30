Portland’s 60th Rose Cup Races postponed to July 2021

(PORTLAND, Ore. –– April 30, 2020) –– Friends of Portland International Raceway (FOPIR) has made the difficult decision to postpone this summer’s 60th Rose Cup Races due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled for July 10 to July 12, 2020, the event will now take place July 9 to July 11, 2021.

With so much uncertainty about the coronavirus situation, when large groups of people will be able to gather again and what the entry count could be, the Rose Cup Executive Committee recommended to the FOPIR Board postponement until 2021. The Rose Cup Races, a Portland Rose Festival event, was the first major event ever held at Portland International Raceway (PIR) in 1961 and has taken place annually ever since. This year will be the first since then without a Rose Cup Races weekend.

“The Rose Cup Races is an iconic Portland event, and postponing it will allow for a deserving and proper 60th race celebration,” said David Pollock, interim FOPIR president. “We promise to put all of this year’s efforts into making sure next year’s race weekend provides an outstanding experience for the public that includes not just high speed racing, but also a visual display of Rose Cup Races history, a Vanport history exhibit, car club corrals, car club parade, vendors and more.”

Added Pollock, “FOPIR extends its appreciation to the steering committee members and participating partners, including Cascade Sports Car Club, Oregon Region SCCA and Portland International Raceway, for their thoughtful analysis, their time and most of all their enthusiasm and commitment to this great event.”

Specific race groups, registration timing and details regarding 2021 will be announced in the coming months. Learn more at RoseCup.com and engage @RoseCupRaces, #RoseCup60.

About Friends of PIR

Friends of PIR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to the preservation and enhancement of Portland International Raceway as a resource for those who use it, including both participants and spectators; sustaining and expanding PIR’s civic contribution as an institution in North Portland; and providing guidance and support for the ongoing management of PIR in a manner that assures its ongoing value as a venue for motorsports and other diverse forms of recreation and entertainment.

About Portland International Raceway

Portland International Raceway plays host to a diverse array of events for participants and spectators of all ages, ranging from high speed road racing to motocross, car cruise-ins to bicycle racing, and swap meets to foot relays. Unique in that it receives zero tax dollars, the City of Portland park provides entertainment to approximately 400,000 visitors each year.